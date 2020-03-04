On what was supposed to be a special night commemorating the Penn State basketball senior class, Lamar Stevens had a game to forget.

The second leading scorer in program history was frustrated on the offensive end of the floor all night it seemed, as Michigan State threw defensive packages at him that he and Pat Chambers had yet to see this season.

Spartan head coach Tom Izzo made a key adjustment from the game in which Nittany Lions won earlier this year in East Lansing by putting some size on the powerful Stevens.

Izzo put big man Xavier Tillman on Stevens to start the night, and it flustered the senior forward from the opening tip.

Right away, Tillman’s goal was to use his 6-foot-8, 245 pound frame to keep Stevens out of the paint and to take some contested midrange jumpers.

Now, Stevens has been able to sink midrange jumpers his entire career and is a large part of why an NBA team may draft him this summer.

But rarely has the Philadelphia native had to go against someone who can out-physical him and contest these looks with length that is even more immense than his own.

Tillman’s length was also able to frustrate Lamar as he used his long 7-foot-1 wingspan, which gave Stevens very little space to work with.

And as a result, he got Stevens to turn the ball over and recorded a couple of blocks.

Here, Tillman does not let Stevens gain any momentum toward the basket, which is what the senior has been able to do his whole career.

Stevens usually likes to use this momentum to generate easy step-through layups and foul calls, but the Spartans wanted to deny him before it got to that point.

Izzo and Michigan State kept this strategy going in the second half by denying Stevens any space down low whatsoever.

This kept the Penn State forward frustrated and unable to find a rhythm as the game progressed.

The frustration caused by Tillman and the rest of the Spartans led to Stevens taking some uncharacteristic jumpers which seemed a bit forced.

Sinking these attempts is definitely what can get a player back in a groove, but for Stevens it ultimately made him more frustrated and led to his cold streak continuing throughout the night.

The 3-pointer is a part of Stevens’ game that is certainly developing in his young career, as he is shooting just 26.1% from beyond the arc in his final college season.

These were the looks that Michigan State wanted Stevens to take as the Spartans didn’t let the First Team All-Big Ten forward beat them by having his way in the paint.

Ball distribution

But there were some points in Tuesday’s loss in which Stevens began distributing the ball, which led to offense for him and his teammates.

Stevens’ ability to move the ball will be crucial for Penn State in the postseason, as every team the Nittany Lions face will look to throw off Stevens’ rhythm.

His recognition to pass out of the double has worked countless times this season and if perimeter threats like Myreon Jones and Myles Dread can hit shots, then it makes Penn State very hard to defend.

Not only does Stevens’ playmaking skills create quality looks beyond the three point line, but his vision allows for drivers to catch the ball while going to the basket.

This not only keeps defenders a bit more honest when facing up against Stevens, but it creates better movement on offense as well.

Lastly, big men Mike Watkins and John Harrar will reap the benefits of Lamar’s passing as defender who commit to his drive will open up point blank opportunities.

This will keep defenses honest as they will be forced to take away one option, while giving the Nittany Lions the other.