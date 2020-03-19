Penn State’s season was unlike any other in recent memory, even before the abrupt ending to the campaign and the realization that an imminent NCAA Tournament appearance would never come to fruition.

The Nittany Lions put together one of their most impressive showings through conference play, upsetting some of the Big Ten’s best and even challenging for the top spot in the standings.

Here are some of the key numbers behind Penn State’s season.

Scoring

Pat Chambers’ teams have always prided themselves on defense and rebounding, and while this team excelled in those areas, the offense was one of the best in the conference.

At 75.1 points per game, the Nittany Lions ranked third in the Big Ten in scoring — they hadn’t cracked the top five in scoring in over 20 years prior.

When Penn State’s offense was on, it looked as lethal as anyone’s in the country.

Three point shooting had a lot to do with that as well. The Nittany Lions increased their 3-point attempts from seasons past and attempted the second-most in the conference at 24.7 per game.

Penn State only attempted 22 shots from beyond the 3-point arc per game last season, and 19 the year prior.

Despite only shooting 32.5 percent, good for just ninth in the Big Ten, the increased volume in shooting from the outside paid dividends.

Myreon Jones finished the year shooting just over 40 percent from three which ranked seventh in the conference, and Myles Dread attempted the second-most 3-pointers on the season while shooting nearly 32 percent.

Disruptive defense

For the entirety of the season Penn State’s defense caused problems for its opponents.

The Nittany Lions led the conference in steals per game at 7.52, more than half a steal more than the second-ranking team.

And Penn State also dominated on the interior with 4.84 blocks per game, good for second in the Big Ten.

The driving forces behind those two statistics were point guard and defensive menace Jamari Wheeler, and center Mike Watkins.

Wheeler led the Big Ten in steals per game with 1.5, but not too far behind him was Jones who ranked fifth with 1.3 steals per game.

Watkins finished third in blocks per game with 2.2, and Lamar Stevens also finished in the top 15.

Penn State turned its opponent over an average of 13.29 times per game while only turning the ball over an average of 11.23 times itself.

Widespread production and depth

When looking at what made this version of Penn State so different from others, one thing that jumps out is the variety of contribution and trust among so many players.

The Nittany Lions consistently played guys in their rotation and got production from every single one, not always on the same night, but seemingly every night someone stepped up.

Five different players averaged over eight points per game on the season with Stevens and Jones leading the way at 17.6 and 13.3 points per game respectively.

Towards the final third of the season, Wheeler increased his offensive output which was in part due to the extended absence of Jones. The junior point guard started to show that he was a threat to shoot from the outside and finished the year having shot 39 percent from three, despite a low volume.

One stat that really jumps out when analyzing this team is the assist numbers.

Penn State averaged 14.3 assists per game as a team, good for fifth in the Big Ten, yet no single player averaged over 3.2 assists per game on their own.

This lines up perfectly with how this team played when everything seemed to be clicking — lots of ball movement, diverse scoring options and unselfish basketball.