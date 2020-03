Quinnipiac forward Kevin Marfo, who led the nation in rebounding during the 2019-2020 season, will be on the move this offseason, and one of his potential destinations is Happy Valley.

The 6-foot-8 graduate transfer has narrowed his choices down to five schools with Penn State, Minnesota, Texas A&M, St. John’s and VCU making the cut.

Marfo averaged 10.2 points to go along with his impressive 13.3 rebounds per game and would be a key addition to a now-depleted Nittany Lions frontcourt.