Entering the 2020-21 season, many observers outside of the Penn State basketball program had little idea what this team was going to be.

Losing your leading scorer and head coach in one offseason leaves any team with a lot of questions.

These questions have now been answered after just four games in this unprecedented season.

After watching those games, I can say with confidence that Penn State is one of the top-15 offensive teams in the country.

Currently the Nittany Lions are shooting the 3-ball at a 38% clip, and have made 11.2 threes per game, the sixth most among any Power Five teams.

The team has four players — Seth Lundy, Izaiah Brockington, Sam Sessoms and Myreon Jones — averaging double digit points per game, while Myles Dread is just under at nine points per game.

Under interim head coach Jim Ferry, the Nittany Lions are playing a style of basketball that fits their personnel perfectly.

Not only am I willing to say this is a top-15 offense in the country, but I also believe this team is better off following the departure of two-time All-Big Ten performer Lamar Stevens.

Don’t get me wrong, I think Stevens is an incredible player and think he’ll have success in the pros, but his play style would hold this team back if, say, the NCAA had granted athletes an extra year of eligibility following last year's tournament cancelation.

Playing without a ball dominant player in the post who had struggles from the perimeter last season has opened so many doors for this team.

Playing four guards on the court at a time (I’m counting Lundy as a guard), Penn State has been able to space the floor effortlessly, utilizing their depth and talent at the position to usher in a more dynamic offense that is able to score from anywhere on the floor.

All five of the aforementioned guards and Jamari Wheeler are more than capable shooters and are also able to put the ball on the floor and take it to the hoop.

Most teams just simply don’t have four players on the floor at a time who are reliable perimeter defenders and can match up with this small ball lineup.

Virginia Tech found this out on Tuesday as the Hokies stuck their best defender on Lundy and were able to hold him scoreless for the entire first half yet still found themselves down 19.

Enabling this style of play are three different factors — John Harrar, Wheeler's improvement on offense and the Nittany Lions' defense.

I’ll be honest, I did not like seeing Harrar on the floor very often last season, but his improvement this year has vastly changed my mind.

Harrar has been unselfish on offense, willing to distribute to his teammates and rarely, if ever, putting up an unwarranted shot.

He has also still been effective enough in the paint to still earn the respect of other teams, averaging 7.3 points per game and shooting a serviceable 71% from the free throw line.

Harrar’s performance down the road against the conference’s lineup of premier centers that include the likes of Luka Garza and Kofi Cockburn could be the difference in the majority of the team’s games.

A second player who’s improvement has been integral to the team’s success is Wheeler.

Last season Wheeler was a liability on the offensive end and often saw his defenders help off of him onto his teammates.

This year has been a different story.

His breakout game against VMI showed off the work that Wheeler put in over the offseason.

Wheeler has since cooled off, but no longer can opponents afford to sag off of him on defense.

The third point is good defense leads to great offense — this adage has held true for the Nittany Lions this season.

Penn State’s small lineup has helped them out on the defensive end, which in turn has affected the flow of their offense.

On defense the team plays aggressively, getting in passing lanes and making opposing ball handlers uncomfortable.

This has led to many opponents getting sped up on offense, often committing unforced errors leading to transition opportunities for the Nittany Lions.

This is exactly how the team wants to play, very few teams have the depth at the guard spot to be able to run with the Nittany Lions for a full 40 minutes.

Penn State currently ranks eighth in turnover margin among Power Five teams that have played at least three games, a stat that is often telltale to the result of a game.

In Virginia Tech’s post game press conference, head coach Mike Young compared the Nittany Lions to an AAU team— a comment that is usually a knock although Young specified it wasn’t one.

This is something I believe the team should embrace.

Penn State simply isn’t built to play slow physical basketball, but when they embrace a more modern fast paced game, they are capable of scoring with the best teams in America.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE