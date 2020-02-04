Penn State is the perfect example of how much things can change in the Big Ten this season.

The Nittany Lions seemed to be on the verge of a season-defining January collapse after losing three straight games at the start of last month, but the team’s outlook is a lot more positive as the calendar turns to February.

Penn State has won four straight games since losing to Minnesota on Jan. 15, with three of those wins coming by double digits. Additionally, the Nittany Lions have put themselves back into contention for the conference title as they currently sit just 1.5 games out of the top spot in the league.

Those Big Ten championship dreams could start to seem like a serious possibility if Penn State can knock off the first-place Spartans on Tuesday.

Here are three storylines to monitor as we approach the final stretch of the Big Ten regular season.

Big week ahead for Michigan

After a four-game skid put Michigan back on the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Wolverines responded in a big way last week.

Juwan Howard’s group used a strong second half to knock off Nebraska on the road last Tuesday, Michigan got 20 points from Brandon Johns Jr. in a 69-63 victory over then-No. 25 Rutgers on Saturday.

Now, the Wolverines are facing their biggest test of the season in the coming week.

First, Michigan will host Ohio State in the first meeting between the two teams this season. With both teams at 4-6 in the Big Ten, this game could serve as a springboard for one of these teams to avoid ending up in the bottom four of the conference standings at the end of the year.

Following their meeting against the Buckeyes, the Wolverines will travel to East Lansing for a date with Michigan State, another bitter rival.

If Michigan can upset its in-state rival, it might remove itself off the bubble for good, and get back on pace for a spot in the AP Top 25.

Little hope in sight for Nebraska and Northwestern

At the start of the 2019-20 campaign, the outlook was bleak for both Nebraska and Northwestern.

Both teams were supposed to be at, or near the bottom of the Big Ten standings for most of the year, but recent results have been particularly unkind to both teams.

The Cornhuskers are losers of seven straight games and currently sit at 7-15 on the season and 2-9 in the Big Ten.

For large chunks of the second half against Penn State, Nebraska was played completely off the floor and the schedule won’t get any easier. The Cornhuskers still have to face Iowa, Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Illinois in their next five games.

However, they’re still somehow better than Northwestern, as the Wildcats sit at 6-15 on the year and 1-10 in the Big Ten.

Chris Collins’ side was expected to be in rebuilding mode this year, but even he has to be dissatisfied with his team’s six-game slide, including a gut-wrenching loss to Purdue last Saturday.

With both teams expected to remain in the Big Ten cellar, it could be a long next five weeks for these programs.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Monday, and the Big Ten saw five teams ranked in the Top 25, after Rutgers fell out of the poll following a loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Michigan State fell to No. 16 after a week in which it lost to Wisconsin and defeated Northwestern, while Maryland rose to No. 9 after defeating Iowa last Thursday.

Iowa rose to No. 17 following its win over Illinois on Sunday, and Illinois fell to No. 20 following the loss, even after defeating Minnesota earlier in the week.

Lastly, Penn State checked in at No. 22 after its two convincing wins over Indiana and Nebraska. The Nittany Lions will take on Michigan State on Tuesday before traveling home for a date with Minnesota on Saturday.