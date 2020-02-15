As the shot clock wound down, Lamar Stevens surveyed the Northwestern defense as he stood just beyond the 3-point line on the left wing.

With three Wildcats within five feet of him, he swung the ball to the opposite side of the floor to Myles Dread, who caught the pass and released arguably the most important shot of the afternoon.

Just as the shot clock buzzer sounded, Dread’s 3-pointer fell sweetly through the hoop.

The sophomore from Detroit would hit another shot from beyond the arc in the final minutes and finish with 16 points in the Nittany Lions’ 77-61 win over Northwestern.

Just like that shot with under five minutes to go was timely on Saturday, Dread’s regained confidence and consistent scoring output has been timely in the absence of Myreon Jones, the Nittany Lions’ second leading scorer who missed his third straight game on Saturday.

In what has been an up-and-down season for Dread, he was removed from the starting lineup a little over a month ago after Penn State fell to Wisconsin at home and only recently returned to the starting lineup in Jones’ absence.

That loss to Wisconsin was the middle of a rough stretch for Dread in which he went three straight games without a made 3-pointer. But he held himself accountable and continued to work everyday in practice.

“Nobody wants to be pulled out of the starting lineup, but I give him a lot of credit for what he’s doing,” Pat Chambers said after Saturday’s win. “He didn’t sulk, he didn’t complain, and now you’re seeing some of the fruits of the labor.”

The last of those three games in which Dread didn’t knock down a shot from beyond the arc was the loss to Minnesota on the road on Jan. 15. Since then, the Nittany Lions have won a program record eight straight Big Ten games and Dread has found his shot once again, making at least one 3-pointer in all eight games on this current win streak.

But his last two performances –– 12 points in the road win over Purdue and the 16 points he put up on Saturday –– have been incredibly important.

Myreon Jones doesn’t just average close to 15 points per game. He also stretches the defense as one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the conference. Without him, all eyes were on Dread to be a knockdown shooter for the Nittany Lions.

So far, he’s answered the bell.

“I think Myles is playing with incredible confidence right now,” Chambers said.

Chambers is right, the confidence Dread has right now is undeniable. He’s not just standing on the perimeter waiting for catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. One of the most impressive shots he made against Northwestern came early in the second half when he recognized a hard closeout, pump faked and took two steps forward, calmly knocking down an elbow jump shot.

Dread’s hot shooting stroke combined with his consistent defensive effort could be enough that Chambers might be forced to leave him in the starting lineup even when Jones does return.