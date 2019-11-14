WASHINGTON, D.C. — On a night during which Lamar Stevens struggled to get anything going early on and the ball was being turned over more than once per minute, Penn State found a spark in two of its most reliable defenders.

Jamari Wheeler and Mike Watkins set the tone early for the Nittany Lions and proved to be crucial components in the team’s road win over Georgetown.

Wheeler was wreaking havoc all over the floor, whether it be in transition defense or in the half court. He finished with four steals in the game, three of which came in the first 20 minutes.

The junior point guard has never been much of a threat on offense, but he really doesn’t have to be, especially with this year’s roster.

Wheeler didn’t even shoot the ball once in the first half, yet he was still one of the most impactful players on the floor.

“Everybody wants to say what Jamari Wheeler can’t do, well let me tell you what he can do,” Pat Chambers said. “Did you see that kid, he impacted the game all over the place — defensively, rebounding, toughness, steals, dives, dropping dimes, I mean, that’s the little engine that could. But everyone wants to say he can’t do this, he can’t shoot, I don’t care, that kid is playing at a high, high level.”

The Florida native finished the game with five points, five assists, three rebounds and four steals. He was a force everywhere on the floor and was also a big part of the offense as a facilitator and breaking the press.

While Wheeler excelled defending the perimeter early on, Watkins was locking down the paint.

The senior big man had the task of defending Omer Yurtseven, a seven-footer who has a history with Penn State dating back two years.

“[Omer] Yurtseven is a big time player man, we played against him at NC State and he was the difference against NC State a few years ago,” Chambers said. “So I thought Mike did a nice job and John [Harrar].”

Watkins recorded three of his four blocks in the first five minutes and also tallied a steal.

Of the 15 total steals and five blocks in the game for Penn State, nine of those steals came in the first half along with four of the blocks.

The Nittany Lions put up 22 points off turnovers — 16 of those points came in the first half and it was largely a product of Wheeler and Watkins’ play.

“We've been preaching and we know how hard it is to win on the road, and if shots aren’t falling, you better get stops,” Chambers said. “You better get loose balls, those attitude type plays and you better get rebounds, and I thought again I thought we did a nice job.”