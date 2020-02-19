After barely playing a year ago, Myreon Jones’ success in his sophomore season has mirrored that of Penn State’s sudden rise into the upper echelon of the college basketball world.

But just as the Nittany Lions were in the midst of a season-altering winning streak, Jones missed three consecutive games with an undisclosed illness.

And yet, his teammates rose to the occasion in his absence. Penn State rode its depth to the tune of three more wins, two of which came against NCAA Tournament teams.

So even when Jones was held out of Tuesday’s game against Illinois, the Nittany Lions were still favored over a team that was ranked inside the Top 20 of the AP Poll just two weeks ago.

But for the first time since losing to Minnesota on Jan. 15, Penn State desperately needed a spark.

For most of the Nittany Lions’ biggest wins this season — both in nonconference and Big Ten play — that spark has been Myreon Jones.

“Anytime you lose a really good player, especially [Penn State’s] second-leading scorer, you’re going to miss that production,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Jones’ numbers this season have been staggering considering his lack of playing time during the 2018-19 campaign.

Through 22 games, the sophomore guard is averaging over 14 points per game on nearly 46 percent shooting from the field. Additionally, Jones is shooting better than 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, and has a 2:1 assist to turnover ratio.

In wins over Ohio State and Michigan to kick-start this eight game winning streak for Penn State, Jones tallied 20 and 16 points respectively, while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor in both contests.

Jones did damage from beyond the 3-point arc in each of those wins, but his masterpiece came against Michigan State, as the Birmingham, Alabama native knocked down six 3-pointers en route to a 20-point performance in East Lansing.

“What he did at Michigan State, that was scary,” Underwood said. “He gives [Penn State] a secondary ball handler, and that’s so important. “I am as big a fan of [Jamari] Wheeler as there is, but [Jones] can give you a different threat because he can knock down threes out there.”

While the 3-pointers have become an essential part of Penn State’s success in Big Ten play, Pat Chambers’ group missed Jones' ability to drive and his ball-handling as much as his proficiency from beyond the arc on Tuesday, leading to its 62-56 loss to Illinois.

Lamar Stevens was doubled-teamed for most of the game, and was unable to get much going offensively, finishing with just 13 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

As Illinois continued to deny the post entry pass and keep Penn State away from the lane, the Nittany Lions needed someone who could spread the floor and help provide open looks for the likes of Myles Dread, Curtis Jones Jr. and Seth Lundy, players that had previously stepped up in Jones’ absence.

"I don't want to use [not having Jones] as an excuse because Illinois played so well,” Chambers said. “But at the same time, it definitely is. You can see that [not having him in the lineup] is wearing on us a little bit.”

Midway through the second half, Penn State got a pair of rousing defensive stands that brought the Bryce Jordan Center crowd to its feet.

But after an Izaiah Brockington jumper gave the Nittany Lions a 41-40 lead with 10:57 remaining, Illinois quickly responded with a 10-2 run, giving the visitors a 50-43 edge and forcing Chambers to call a timeout.

But unlike the previous eight games, Penn State’s offense was unable to find a response.

Without a talented scorer who could attack the basket and alleviate some of the defensive pressure off Stevens — while spreading out the offense — the Nittany Lions settled into a halfcourt rut that brought back images of less successful Penn State teams in year’s past.

“I mean his nickname is "Buckets" for a reason, and he is a guy that can get you a 3-pointer in a game like today, or at least get himself downhill and get to the free throw line,” Chambers said. “That’s another thing that we didn’t do. If the shots are not falling, our priority should be to get to the free throw line. I mean, you're at home and you're in the bonus early enough that you should be playing off two feet and getting to the free throw line.”