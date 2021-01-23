Following Penn State’s 14-point loss to Illinois just four days ago, it appeared as if it was panic time for the Nittany Lion program.

With a coaching change and a near three-week pause on team activities already haven took place, Jim Ferry’s group dropped to 3-6 and 0-5 in Big Ten play.

But despite some frustrating basketball that took place earlier in the week, Penn State was able to bring its season back to life with two wins in three days.

This included a crucial 81-78 victory at home against Northwestern on Saturday night that has given the Nittany Lions the momentum they need to propel themselves from the basement of the conference standings.

And in a league which has begun to cannibalize itself as of late, Penn State has a chance to accomplish something significant if it can continue its confident play.

“This league is brutal. Sometimes you get better, but the scoreboard doesn't say it,” Ferry said. “I was saying that after the Purdue and Illinois game. I know we're getting better, I'm seeing it and I think it's played out over the past couple games.”

While the league schedule has its own challenges that have to be dealt with, including six ranked programs at the moment, the Nittany Lions had to fight adversity even more than normal this week.

The team will be earning some much needed rest after playing what was essentially a part-time NBA schedule, with four games in a six day span.

While junior guard Izaiah Brockington has one of the highest motors across the Big Ten and possibly the country, even he is looking forward to a short break.

“This game was probably the first time that I've ever admitted to myself that I'm exhausted,” Brockington said. “Every time somebody asked me or every time the coaches asked me [I’d say] ‘No, I'm good. I'm fine, let's go win.’ So, it was definitely a grind playing as many games in this amount of time and it's unlike anything we've ever done before.”

Most people can certainly understand where the Philadelphia native is coming from, especially considering he played 36 minutes in back-to-back games for Ferry.

And with Myles Dread out for what seems like an unknown amount of time with a shoulder injury, Brockington knows that he will have to continue to take on an increased role if the team wants to be successful.

“As far as accepting our roles, we knew that when Myles went down we were all gonna have to step up and play better, play more minutes and everything like that,” Brockington said. “So we all really just accepted the challenge and we knew that we have to be out there giving it our all, no matter what.

“We can't use anything as an excuse.”

The 6-foot-4 guard is not the only one who has needed to step up with the absence of Dread as Myreon Jones, Seth Lundy and Jamari Wheeler all played over 35 minutes in the win against the Wildcats.

The willingness to accept this type of role is never easy, but for what Penn State had on the line over these last two games, it is all worth it after two critical wins for the program.

In addition to those contributing the big minutes, having a starting five with as much experience as this group has is critical, and could very well allow the Nittany Lions to win some important games as the season creeps toward March.

“They’re the most experienced guys,” Ferry said. “We’re going to play to win with Myles out and the bench a little shorter, it’ll be nice once we get Myles back we’ll have a little bit more depth.

“But we’re finally getting in a groove.”