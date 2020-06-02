Sam Sessoms Binghamton Photo (1)
Courtesy of Binghamton Athletics

Penn State guard and recent transfer from Binghamton Sam Sessoms led a group of peaceful protestors in his West Philadelphia neighborhood on Tuesday.

Sessoms posted a photo on Twitter of the protest in memory of George Floyd and against racial injustice in the United States.

“Today I [led] a protest with a group of friends," Sessoms said in the tweet. "No one was injured and everyone is home safe. I never felt this good in my life.”

“I woke up and attempted to make a change. I did this for George Floyd and every African American who goes through tough [times] because of their blackness.” Sessoms added.

