Penn State guard and recent transfer from Binghamton Sam Sessoms led a group of peaceful protestors in his West Philadelphia neighborhood on Tuesday.

Today I let a protest with a group of friends. No one was injured and everyone is home safe. I never felt this good in my life. I woke up and attempted to make a change. I did this for George Floyd and every African American who goes through tough time because of their blackness. pic.twitter.com/M4Q6GbZFzC — Sam Sessoms (@samuel_sessoms) June 2, 2020

Sessoms posted a photo on Twitter of the protest in memory of George Floyd and against racial injustice in the United States.

“Today I [led] a protest with a group of friends," Sessoms said in the tweet. "No one was injured and everyone is home safe. I never felt this good in my life.”

“I woke up and attempted to make a change. I did this for George Floyd and every African American who goes through tough [times] because of their blackness.” Sessoms added.