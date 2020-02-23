No. 9 Penn State seeked to start a new winning streak on Sunday afternoon as the team traveled to Bloomington to take on Indiana.

But the Nittany Lions were unable to pull out a victory after falling behind by as many as 19 points in what was a critical road game defeat, 68-60.

This was another disheartening loss for Pat Chambers’ group as Indiana nearly put that game out of reach before it was 10 minutes old.

It looked as if Penn State was going to be run off the court early on as Indiana went on an 18-6 run to start the game and never looked back.

Lamar Stevens and Jamari Wheeler both got into some early foul trouble which affected the Nittany Lions’ rhythm during the contest as well.

The Nittany Lions have now followed their eight game winning streak with consecutive losses and are now starting to lose ground in the Big Ten standings.

Game of runs

In the first half, it appeared that Penn State was going to get run off the court as Indiana got off to an extremely hot start at home.

The Hoosier lead was at as many as 19 late in the first half but then the Nittany Lions were able to storm back thanks to a miraculous 18-0 run midway through.

Penn State was then able to take the lead for the first time all game until Indiana came with its counter punch.

The Hoosiers then went on a 15-2 run and held off Penn State down the stretch en route to the victory.

Stevens makes history again

Senior forward Lamar Stevens reached yet another career milestone on Sunday as he passed Jesse Arnelle for second all-time on Penn State’s scoring list.

Stevens had another excellent afternoon as his 29 points kept Penn State in the game when it could get nothing going offensively.

He then proceeded to absolutely take over the second half of the game and ultimately allowed his team to get back into the contest.

Even though the Nittany Lions did not come out on top, Stevens has cemented himself as one of the best players in program history and is on well his way to breaking Talor Battle’s all-time Penn State scoring record.

Missing Myreon

Penn State was once again without sophomore guard Myreon Jones who has now been out five straight games due to an undisclosed illness.

The Nittany Lions have really missed his scoring presence over the last couple games as other than Lamar Stevens, most of the team has struggled to create its own shot.

That showed up again on Sunday, with the Nittany Lions struggling to get anything going in the halfcourt, unless it was driven by Stevens.

Jones is still listed as day-to-day as his return to Penn State’s lineup is unknown.