Myles Dread saved the day for Penn State with his game-winning shot with under a minute to play against Rutgers.

His first half performance was also vital to the Nittany Lions’ success, as he stepped up as a facilitator and notched a career-high seven assists in just 20 minutes.

Dread was put in position to find cutters from the top of the key early and often.

John Harrar comes up and sets a solid back-screen that frees Seth Lundy up to make the alley-oop finish.

Dread anticipates the cut and hits the freshman in stride for the score.

With Myreon Jones out for this game, Dread was a key figure in Penn State’s pick and roll action.

The Detroit native is often used solely as a spot-up shooter off the ball, but against Rutgers he operated as a playmaker and proved to be effective.

Here, Dread uses the ball-screen from Mike Watkins, and then the two capitalize on the Knights’ inability to defend the re-screen.

As Watkins sets the second screen, both Rutgers defenders step up to the ball, leaving Watkins all alone in the lane as Dread delivers a strike to his big man for the alley-oop finish.

Once again, Dread catches the Knights’ defense sleeping as he makes yet another alley-oop pass for an easy bucket.

Early in the first half, the Nittany Lions found Dread on this play that is designed to expose his defender on the weak side of the ball.

With the attention that Lamar Stevens receives on the back side of a post-up, Dread’s defender has two feet in the paint when the sophomore guard makes his cut to the top of the key.

Harrar looks to screen his man at the elbow, and he makes solid contact with the defender, allowing Dread to rise up uncontested for the three.

And when it mattered most, Penn State went right back to this play.

Stevens cuts through to get to the post and Dread’s man looks to bump him as he enters the paint.

That gives Dread just enough space to make his cut to the top of the key, and Harrar sets another solid screen to free up his shooter.

Despite a poor first half performance from Iowa big man Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes were still able to come away with the win over the Nittany Lions.

Garza shot just 3-of-16 in the first half, but his presence on the floor impacted the game regardless.

Iowa went with a lineup that featured two big men for most of the game.

While Penn State played either Stevens or Lundy at the four spot, the Hawkeyes always had a mismatch down low, and they attacked it.

In this clip, six foot four inch Izaiah Brockington gets switched onto six foot ten inch Ryan Kriener.

Watkins slides over to help but bites on the pump-fake, leading to an easy score for Kriener.

Even when Garza wasn’t on the floor, Iowa still had the size advantage.

Kriener gets Lundy guarding him in the paint and seals off the inside, allowing an easy lob pass to lead to a layup.

And after a poor first half performance, Garza got back to his dominant ways in the post.

Penn State struggled to force the junior out of the paint and allowed him to catch the ball far inside.

Here, Harrar can’t move Garza out of the paint, and his positioning allows for a quick move inside.

Later on Garza would show his quickness in the pick and roll, beating Watkins to the block after the senior stepped up on the perimeter.

Stevens’ help was too late, and Dread couldn’t leave Joe Wieskamp open in the opposite corner.

Garza’s 36 percent three point average just makes him that much more difficult to guard, as seen here when Watkins bites on the shot fake.

Watkins’ closeout is pretty poor, and Garza makes him pay with the quick pull-up jumper from mid-range.

Garza would finish with 25 points after shooting an efficient 8-of-12 from the floor in the second half and propelling Iowa to victory.