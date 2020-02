After six straight victories against conference opponents, Penn State will look to finally get over the hump against a familiar Big Ten foe.

The Nittany Lions will take on Purdue at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi will be on the radio call for the Penn State Sports Network. The game will also be streamed on the FoxSports app.