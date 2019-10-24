When discussing team personnel, basketball teams at any level often boast about having a set starting lineup.

At media day on Oct. 7 and again on Monday, however, Pat Chambers said that he hasn’t yet selected which five players will be on the court for the season’s opening tip, and that uncertainty is a bit rare for Penn State compared to recent seasons.

But while finding a starting lineup has a nice ring to it, the truth of the matter is that the quintuplet that starts a game is no less important than who finishes the game.

“Guys are still learning it and I wish it was as clear as day,” Chambers said. “And it's getting to that point, but [not] to nail it down today. I think we're closing in. But it's, it's still not where, where it needs to be. Because it’s not just about the starting five.”

This year, Chambers has talked at length about the depth his team has, and on Monday mentioned that there will be times when he chooses to go 10 deep in a game.

As a result, determining who plays when — and with who — goes well beyond picking a best five to start the game.

“I look at teams that were really successful last year, and they have production off the bench,” Chambers said. “It's going to be about continuity it's going to be about chemistry and who really performs well together.”

Finding those combinations could take a bit of time, but that’s nothing new for a Penn State team.

Last season, the starting five changed relatively often, and there were moments when players who hadn’t seen the court in recent contests were put in the game during crucial moments.

But once Chambers finds different groupings which work well together and maximize the abilities of the players included in them, he’ll be able to make personnel decisions based on the brand of basketball he wants to play at a given moment.

That wasn’t always the case last year; due to a bench comprised of limited players — whether that be due to inexperience, skillset or a combination of the two — Chambers sometimes had to make decisions out of necessity rather than choice.

“I think we always want teams to match up to us,” senior forward Lamar Stevens said. “I think we have so many different dynamic lineups, but if it ever was to come down to it that we had to match up with the team we could in any way.”

Of course, the validity of this idea is based upon the belief that players have improved since last year.

If Jamari Wheeler’s late-season offensive production was a sign of things to come, he won’t have to be subbed out on offensive possessions in the last two minutes of games.

If Myreon Jones has found his jump shot more consistently, Myles Dread has improved his ability to score at all three levels and Trent Buttrick is capable of playing the stretch-5, Chambers could elect to go small for spurts.

And if Stevens can improve his 3-pointer, Penn State will have an easier time going big against physical teams without sacrificing offensive versatility.

The point is, while there are plenty of ifs, this current Penn State team is constructed in a way which could give Chambers plenty of optionality — and that’s what will prevent the Nittany Lions from starting the Big Ten season with a 10-game losing streak like they did a season ago.

But there’s a flipside to all of this depth: playing potentially 10 guys on a nightly basis means some players won’t play as many minutes as they might have in previous years.

This will come as no surprise, but Stevens will be crucial in ensuring the rotation gels for a few reasons.

First off, while the rest of the team might see a lot of fluctuation in terms of minutes, Stevens won’t. He’s started every game Penn State has played since he stepped foot on campus and averaged nearly 37 minutes a night last season. The team goes as he does.

But perhaps just as importantly, as someone who’s taken on a greater leadership role in his final season, he will be influential in making sure there isn’t pent up frustration when players aren’t getting into the game.

“You just appreciate what everybody brings to the table because it's all important,” Stevens said.” You don't look about what they don't do, you just appreciate what they do, and that's something that we really taken pride in and I felt like everybody's really bought into that.”

He said Monday that he thinks his teammates have done well in terms of understanding what roles they might play over the course of the season, and that the group watched a video of NFL cornerback Richard Sherman which helped drive the point home.

Keeping that mentality throughout the season will be a factor in whether or not Penn State makes its first NCAA Tournament since 2011.

“We appreciate whatever you do,” Stevens said. “And you do that to the best of your abilities, and I think guys are really starting to buy into that.”