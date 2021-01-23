After getting out to an 0-5 start in conference play, Penn State was desperate to pick up its second straight win on Saturday night.

The team was able to do just that, defeating Northwestern 81-78 to move to 5-6 on the season.

While the score remained close throughout the night, the Nittany Lions took control when it mattered most thanks to some noticeable energy on both ends of the court.

Jim Ferry’s group has split its four games in seven day stretch and will now look to take some momentum into its remaining Big Ten schedule.

Balanced scoring

Penn State had a balanced offensive attack in its win against Northwestern with 4 players reaching double figures.

Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones led the way, scoring a combined 36 which would be enough to push the Nittany Lions to a victory.

Seth Lundy contributed 16 points while Sam Sessoms finished with 12.

So while no Nittany Lions were able to ‘take over’ the game, they remained unpredictable and gave the Wildcats trouble throughout the night.

Effort on the boards

After being picked apart inside the lane for a large portion of the season so far, Penn State was able to win the battle on the boards against Northwestern.

Jim Ferry’s group out-rebounded the Wildcats 38-25, a nice changeup in comparison to what has been seen so far this year.

John Harrar got his money’s worth once again on Saturday evening, causing havoc inside which resulted in him pulling down 10 boards.

13 of the 38 rebounds were on the offensive end as well which led to 11 second chance points for the Nittany Lions.

Short rotation

For the second straight game, Jim Ferry went to a short rotation despite Penn State’s busy schedule.

Six players saw more than six minutes of time for the Nittany Lions, with some guys logging well over 30 for the night.

Part of this was due to a shoulder injury Myles Dread suffered against Purdue earlier this week that has kept him out of the last two games.

This is also a result of Penn State’s desperation to come away with a win for the second consecutive game as it needed its best players on the floor for as long as possible.

Expect this to continue as Penn State’s Big Ten schedule rolls along.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE