Penn State was certainly done no favors with its schedule.

After winning seven of their first eight games to start the season, the Nittany Lions now face a brutal two-game stretch to open Big Ten play.

In the next five days, Penn State will face two of the best that the country has to offer, traveling to Columbus to take on No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday and returning home for a date with No. 3 Maryland on Dec. 10.

But that may end up being a blessing in disguise for the Nittany Lions.

First off, while Penn State has the misfortune of playing a team like Ohio State on the road, it gets a difficult game out of the way while the Nittany Lions are still adjusting to life in the Big Ten.

In fact, if they can split these two games, the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten schedule is favorable when conference play resumes in January.

After finishing nonconference play with Alabama, Central Connecticut State and Cornell, Penn State opens the next calendar year with Iowa, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

This is a very winnable four-game stretch that could potentially place the Nittany Lions at 5-1 in the Big Ten, heading into a showdown against the Buckeyes on Jan. 18 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“I think we're doing a good job of getting ourselves mentally and physically prepared to play these couple Big Ten games that are coming up here,” Pat Chambers said. “There are no easy wins in this conference.”

Additionally, these two games will serve as a nice barometer for Penn State before it resumes its final portion of nonconference play.

And it starts on Saturday against Ohio State.

“Our schedule has really set us up for what things are like in the Big Ten,” Chambers said.

The Nittany Lions have undoubtedly been impressive through the first month of the 2019-20 season.

Thus far, Penn State has knocked off Georgetown, Yale, Syracuse and Wake Forest en route to a very promising start to the season.

But all of those wins cannot simulate playing a team on the level of Buckeyes.

Ohio State is listed as the best team in college basketball according to Bart Torvik's rankings, and it’s hard to argue with that distinction in light of Chris Holtmann’s side logging its second 25-point victory over a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

The Buckeyes routed Villanova in November, then made an even more impressive statement by dispatching a shorthanded North Carolina team in Chapel Hill on Wednesday. Only three times before has a team knocked off two top-10-level squads by at least 25 points in the same season, and Ohio State has done it twice by the first week of December.

Led by Kaleb Wesson and Duane Washington Jr., the Buckeyes have held teams to under 60 points in all eight of their games this season.

Ohio State’s swarming defense has been a problem for teams that had more preseason hype than the Nittany Lions, but Chambers is confident in his team’s ability to execute on offense.

“Ohio State's a great team, and they’re tough to prepare for,” Chambers said. “But we have to recognize that they have to prepare for us, too. We’re a good team.”

If Penn State is to challenge the Buckeyes on the road for 40 minutes, the Nittany Lions will need the best version of Lamar Stevens.

But it will take more than that.

Myreon Jones will need to stay hot from beyond the arc, Mike Watkins will need to stay out of foul trouble and Myles Dread’s shooting woes will need to dissipate, to say nothing of the contributions the Nittany Lions will need from their bench in a hostile environment.

Even if everything goes right for Penn State, the Nittany Lions still might fall short in Columbus, and they could very well lose at home against Maryland three days later.

However, if Penn State proves that it can hang with a national championship contender, the season outlook starts to look a whole lot different for this team.

“It's going to be a great litmus test of where we are and what we have to work on when you're playing a top team like Ohio State and Maryland,” Chambers said. “But we'll see where we are.”