In Penn State’s first home game since December 23, the Nittany Lions were able to defend their home court and secured their first Big Ten win of the season.

Interim coach Jim Ferry’s squad controlled the tempo for most of the affair in an eventual 75-67 win over Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions’ start to the game was as good as it’s been in a month, attacking the paint early in the shot clock and getting high quality looks on nearly every possession.

On defense, the Nittany Lions held Rutgers to 29% shooting and forced two turnovers over the first five minutes, helping build a 11-4 lead.

Penn State’s leading scorer, junior guard Myreon Jones, picked up his second foul less than 10 minutes into the half and was forced to sit for an extended period of time

At the 10-minute mark, Penn State had built a 20-11 lead thanks to eight points from junior guard Izaiah Brockington.

Throughout the first half, Penn State continued with its much improved play on both sides of the ball and led 34-24 after 20 minutes.

The Nittany Lions held Rutgers to 37% shooting in the half and continued to force turnovers (nine in the half). On offense, Penn State shot 52%, well above their season average of 42%.

Penn State exploded out of the gates in the second half, building a 17-point lead and forcing Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell to sub in an entire new lineup as he grew visibly frustrated on the sideline.

The Nittany Lions continued to operate on cruise control for the majority of the second half, but had a late scare as the Scarlet Knights pulled to within seven at the eight minute mark.

Penn State’s veteran players were able to push the team to victory, as Jones and Brockington scored a combined 15 points over the last eight minutes.

Brockington, Lundy and Sessoms lead the way in first half

With Jones in foul trouble early in the opening frame, many would have thought Penn State would struggle to score the ball and get good looks on offense.

The opposite ended up being true, as several players stepped up to fill in the scoring void left by Jones.

Transfer guard Sam Sessoms led all scorers in the half with nine points, and put his driving abilities that led him to become the leading scorer in the American East on display.

Brockington came out of the gates in attack mode and didn’t look back for the entire half.

The Philadelphia native relentlessly attacked the paint throughout the half, finding lanes to the basket or pulling up for a mid-range jumper. Brockington was tied for second in scoring with eight tallies to his credit.

Also with eight points in the half was sophomore Seth Lundy. Lundy, who has primarily been known as a shooter, was 0-for-3 for the half but still managed to contribute on offense after Jones was forced to sit.

Lundy’s work on defense and the glass may have been even more impactful, as the forward had three steals and grabbed six boards, contributing to his team high +12 net rating.

Penn State corrects a number of frequent problems

The Nittany Lions have been plagued by a number of consistent problems this season including — fouling on defense, defending the paint and shooting the ball at a high rate.

Penn State’s defense was much improved in nearly all of its elements on Thursday night, though.

The Nittany Lions gave up just 38 points in the paint and committed just five fouls in the first half and six in the second. The team’s previous game average was nearly 22 fouls.

Penn State’s improvement on the interior was highlighted by their work on the glass. Prior to Thursday, the team’s rebounding margin per game was +0.7, but against Rutgers, the blue and white were +13 on the glass.

A huge factor in Penn State’s improvement inside was senior forward John Harrar. Harrar protected the paint with renewed integrity and grabbed several huge rebounds down the stretch as the game got close.

Punctuating an impressive performance was the Nittany Lions shooting numbers. Entering the game Penn State ranked third-to-last in the conference in field goal percentage at 42%, but the team ended the game with a 49% performance.

Nittany Lions get the win despite poor three-point shooting

Penn State ranks second in Big Ten with 9.8 threes made per game, but against Rutgers the Nittany Lions were unable to rely on their production from behind the arc.

The team shot just 32% from three and made only six threes in the contest; however, their poor shooting did not seem to affect the outcome of the game.

Penn State’s ability to still earn a key win despite poor shooting from deep is a good sign going forward.

