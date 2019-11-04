Lamar's Legacy: In his final season, Stevens looks to conquer last stretch of road less traveled

Anyone who’s watched even a minute of Penn State basketball over the past three seasons knows Lamar Stevens.

At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, he’s hard to miss not only because of his hulking figure, but also because his durability means he’s almost always on the floor and actively engaged on both ends of the floor. For a program which has yearned for a marquee player to create a winning culture, Stevens has been a model of consistency.

He’s started each of Penn State’s 104 games since stepping on campus in 2016, and averages almost 33 minutes a night — meaning he’s been on the floor more than 80 percent of the time during his career at Penn State. Stevens has become an impact player at both ends of the floor with his mix of dominating size and graceful athleticism, and his name will appear in the Penn State record books long after his time in State College ends.

But when asked what it would mean to him if he surpassed Talor Battle as Penn State’s all-time leading scorer — a milestone which Stevens should hit fairly easily if his scoring numbers remain consistent with his career averages — the senior forward’s answer was blunt.

“Nothing if we don’t win,” Stevens said. “That’s my main focus. I just want us to win.”

***

Chris McNesby met Stevens and his father, Lou Stevens, when Lamar was in eighth grade. At that time, Stevens was 6-foot-3 and becoming well known in the Philadelphia youth basketball circuit.

“I think wherever he was going to end up, you just saw someone that's focused and hungry and just has a serious approach,” McNesby, who was the coach at Roman Catholic at the time, said.

Stevens spent three years at Haverford School on the Main Line, during which he was named to the third- and second- PIAA Class AAAA All-State teams following his sophomore and junior seasons, respectively, and was teammates with Atlanta Hawks rookie Cam Reddish and former Temple University standout Shizz Alston Jr.

But after Haverford’s coach left prior to Stevens’ senior campaign, he decided to transfer to Roman and spend his final high school season in the star-studded Philadelphia Catholic League.

“Going to Roman, he learned how to practice against other top notch talent,” Lou Stevens told The Daily Collegian. “And coach McNesby had won a lot, and he had a reputation and he kind of was on Lamar, and that taught him how to grow up a little… When he went to Roman, he was part of something and he learned how to be part of the team, which I think helped him grow.”

Stevens, along with fellow future Nittany Lions Tony Carr and Nazeer Bostick, helped lead the Cahillites to both a Catholic League title and state championship and was named the 2016 Philadelphia Player of the Year by the Daily News.

There was no shortage of suitors for Stevens during his recruiting process, including historically strong basketball schools like Villanova, Indiana and Maryland.

But among the offers was a unique opportunity.

Pat Chambers and Penn State not only wanted Stevens to become a Nittany Lion, but also for Roman teammates Carr and Bostick to join him in Happy Valley.

As Stevens mulled over his decision with his family and coaches, McNesby pointed out to Stevens that Carr’s style of play meshed well with Stevens’, and that that success could continue at the next level.

Plus, as Lou Stevens acknowledged, Penn State gave his son the opportunity to take a prominent role from day one, and Lamar had taken a liking to Chambers.

But there was another aspect to Stevens’ decision.

“That was my vision, to come to Penn State and start my own legacy, start my own tradition,” Stevens said. “When I came here, that was my goal. I wanted to help shift the culture of Penn State basketball. I know a lot of people are big football fans, but Penn State as a group has a big fanbase, and just being able to represent the state that I’m from, represent a Philly guy like coach Chambers, at such a great school, that was always my goal.”

***

Stevens enjoyed a consistent freshman campaign, but the team saw no postseason success, which remained Stevens’ goal.

“Lamar, he has always won for the most part,” Lou Stevens said. “Not always the championship, but his teams have always been successful, from Roman to AAU to ninth grade, eighth grade, he's always done well, and he hates losing.”

During his sophomore season, Stevens cemented himself as one of the more dominant players in the conference, ranking second on the team in scoring with 15.2 points per contest and rebounds per game with 6.1 en route to earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Penn State reached the NIT, and Stevens found a new gear.

He finished the season with seven consecutive double-figure scoring outings, including a game-high 28 points in the final game to lead the Nittany Lions to the program’s second NIT championship while also being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

The subsequent offseason, however, saw the team lose both members of its starting backcourt — Shep Garner to graduation and Carr to the NBA Draft — and Bostick, who transferred to Saint Peter’s after playing sparingly for Penn State.

Stevens became the Nittany Lions’ unquestioned leader and most important player heading into his junior year, with eyes set on improving upon the previous season’s successes.

At the same time, Penn State hired Kevin Freeman — who won the NCAA Tournament both as a player and a coach with UConn — to be an assistant coach.

A power forward himself, Freeman immediately took to Stevens.

“I remember seeing him shoot, I was peeking through a window by the weight room, and just his overall physique, he looked like an NBA player already,” Freeman told the Collegian. “His build, it just jumped off the page for me.”

Even with Stevens leading the way, Penn State got off to an 0-10 start in Big Ten play, all but ending the team’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

“It wasn't easy,” Lou Stevens said. “But, you know what, but he never complained a lot, if I'm thinking back to it. I know he was disappointed and didn't like the losing… He just kept looking forward and in his mind they were going to turn it around sooner or later.”

The Nittany Lions did eventually turn it around, winning seven of their final 10 conference games and even earning a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament.

But after being bounced by Minnesota in the first game, Penn State was sent home without a postseason berth, and Stevens had a decision to make.

***

Because NCAA adjusted its rules last year, Stevens was able to hire an agent during the pre-NBA Draft process as he decided whether or not he wanted to return to Penn State for his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Although he wasn’t invited to the combine, between six and eight teams had him work out and showed some interest in the power forward.

Stevens’ decision to stay, like his decision to commit to Penn State nearly four years ago, was multifaceted.

Stevens and his family wanted him to complete his education at Penn State, and as McNesby said, the opportunity to play professionally isn’t going anywhere.

But one of Stevens’ goals prior to college was to make an NCAA Tournament, and Penn State hasn’t done that since 2011.

“He still had unfinished business at Penn State,” McNesby said. “And I think he really wants to accomplish something special… Winning the NIT was great. But this is going to be something I think that will set Lamar, and coach chambers apart. Kind of like validating that whole process.”

And so for one more year, Stevens will remain that picture of consistency.

“What a powerful statement he made this summer, Lamar and his family, by returning for his senior season,” Chambers said at Big Ten media day in October. “They value an education. They value that degree. But they also have a belief in our staff, and Lamar has a belief in the guys in that locker room. It's powerful. That's a leader. That's a pioneer. It's an outlier. And for Penn State, we need guys like that.”

***

Penn State, more so now than ever, will go as Lamar Stevens goes.

Stevens wants his legacy to be that of a winner, meaning that fulfilling his individual goals has a symbiotic relationship with the success of his team.

His father — who is Widener’s all-time leading scorer and a member of both the Division III Middle Atlantic Conference and Philadelphia Small College Basketball Hall of Fame — understands the impact that four years can have on a program.

He said people still remember him from his own playing days, and for Lamar to potentially bring Penn State’s program to new heights will mean the same, but on a larger scale.

“I joke with him, ‘If you get this team to the Tournament, you know, they may have a statue of you,’” Lou said with a laugh. “‘It'll be you, Joe Paterno and the Nittany Lion.’”

“I think he has the hunger in himself already, to want to win and get to the NCAA Tournament, and to be considered possibly the greatest player to ever play at Penn State,” Freeman added. “I think he can become — and this is a big one now — he can become the Saquon Barkley, the Penn State basketball equivalent.”

Penn State is a more experienced and deeper team than it was last year, or in any season Stevens has been a part of the program.

He’s learned how to lead — whether that be pulling from the front or pushing from the back — and has embraced his role.

“I think he’s a great listener,” Freeman said. “If you ever talk to Lamar, he’s going to listen first before he responds. He listens to his teammates, he’s always absorbing, he’s always watching, he’s always wanting to get better. I think those things make him a great leader.”

Simply returning to Penn State for his final year was a choice which solidified not only his importance to the program, but the program’s importance to him. His presence alone is the difference between Penn State being an NCAA Tournament contender or not, and his decision to come back was influenced in part by his desire to get his team over that hump.

“I’ve taken great pride in representing this university that’s been great to me,” Stevens said. “I feel like I owe the fans, owe the school so much, that I want to be able to give that back to them on the court with my play, and hopefully bring success to this program.”

His teammates know that, too.

“He wanted to come back and make a legacy, make a name,” senior forward Mike Watkins said. “I respect him for that, and as a team, we’re on board.”

Part of what Stevens has learned, he said, is that part of leadership is knowing when to let his teammates step up. There will be nights when Stevens’ statline doesn’t jump off the page, but if Penn State won the game, he’ll be satisfied.

From an individual perspective, this season also gives Stevens a chance to further develop his game for the next level — but not at the expense of a win.

He’s been open about working to improve his 3-point shot — he enters this season as a career 28 percent shooter from beyond the arc — but part of what sets him apart offensively is his willingness to take what defenses give him. Stevens won’t take ill-advised shots in the interest of stat-padding, because individual success to him is team success. If someone else gets hot, Stevens said he wants them to lead at that moment.

That’s a sign of leadership in and of itself.

Stevens’ style of play is somewhat old-fashioned in terms of his gifted midrange game and relentless finishing around the rim, paired with the fact that he’s allergic to complacency suggest he hasn’t yet reached his offensive ceiling.

“I come in at seven in the morning, and he’s got a full lather going,” Freeman said. “Full, all-out sweat, he’s already worked out for an hour-and-a-half, and now we have practice an hour later… How he approaches each and every day, that’s something to be said not just for a collegiate athlete, but also as a pro.”

***

After an emphatic dunk or block, the North Wales, Pennsylvania, native often flexes and sometimes yells loud enough that it can be heard at the top of the Bryce Jordan Center’s first level.

Lou Stevens said he doesn’t know where that emotion comes from, and jokes that perhaps his son got it from his mother, Kim.

But it’s become a hallmark of Stevens’ on-court persona.

“He's very competitive,” McNesby said. “He doesn't he doesn't like to lose. He wears it on his sleeve. He’s a winner. Any frustrations are because he has high expectations of himself and his teammates.”

But off the court, Stevens is laid back and calm. He answers questions thoughtfully and understands that being the face of a program is about more than producing results.

“He speaks to everyone,” Freeman said. “It could be a kid running over to get an autograph, it could be one of my sons running up to him, he’s gonna take a minute to talk to you — and not just a casual conversation. He’s gonna have a deep conversation. And I’m sure it wears and tears on him, but that’s the kind of person he is and the kind of heart he has.”

Stevens’ statistics will likely be impressive come the end of his final season, but his true impact on the program won’t be quantifiable by a high points per game average or a series of double-doubles.

Instead, it will be solidified by the state of the team once he leaves after the season ends. Should he complete his goal and lead Penn State to an NCAA Tournament berth, the effect would be profound. It could attract more quality recruits and should increase the basketball fan base at a university which will always live and die by the gridiron.

And for a father who has been involved at each step of the process, it would be “like a dream.”

“He came into this school, somewhere that wasn't the beaten path,” Lou said. “You took your own path. And you did it. So, not many people can say that, sometimes people go off and the journeys is rougher than it could be and sometimes they don't hit their goal. To say he got to the Tournament, forget making the pros or anything, you accomplished what you wanted to do. You've helped put this university on the map for basketball.”