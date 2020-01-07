In previous years, a matchup between Penn State and Rutgers is one that would be free of any sort of intrigue or suspense.

But this Big Ten season isn’t like previous years.

The conference has been in complete chaos through the first three games of league play, and the standings are a complete illustration of the mayhem that has taken hold of the deepest, and most competitive conference in college basketball.

Look no further than these two teams for an example of how the Big Ten is upside down this campaign.

Historically, the Nittany Lions and the Scarlet Knights have been at the bottom of the league standings.

But after three games, both teams are 2-1 in conference play and have very tangible NCAA Tournament aspirations. No. 20 Penn State has knocked off then-No. 4 Maryland and then-No. 23 Iowa in consecutive Big Ten matches, while Rutgers defeated Wisconsin and Nebraska in its last two games.

Three of the last four games between Penn State and Rutgers have been decided by four points or less. Each team won on the road during the 2018-19 season, with the games decided by a combined total of five points.

With a chance to improve to 3-1 in the league and claim sole possession of second place in the Big Ten, Tuesday’s game in Piscataway, New Jersey promises to be another close affair between the two teams.

At this point in the season, the Nittany Lions have become a team that is beginning to figure out their collective identity on the floor.

In the past, Pat Chambers’ team has mainly played through its star in Lamar Stevens, especially in big games. But this year, Penn State has also leaned on contributions from its supporting cast in Mike Watkins, Myreon Jones and Myles Dread, to say nothing of the contributions the Nittany Lions have gotten from the likes of Izaiah Brockington and Curtis Jones Jr. off the bench.

This has been a notable breakthrough for a team that is clicking on both sides of the ball this season, a stark contrast from the futility of Penn State’s offense a year ago.

Winners of five straight heading into this matchup, Rutgers is playing with a swagger and confidence of its own.

Led by the guard tandem of Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr., the Scarlet Knights have outscored teams by double digits in four of those victories and are thriving on both ends of the floor, thanks to an average team field goal percentage of nearly 48 percent, and forcing nearly five more turnovers per game than their opponents.

Baker will not play in Tuesday’s contest, undoubtedly a major blow for this Rutgers side. But the Scarlet Knights are still not to be taken lightly, especially at the RAC, where they haven’t lost yet all season.

This Big Ten matchup is a far cry from years past in terms of the level of importance it possesses. Ultimately, the Nittany Lions will need to contain the Rutgers backcourt and get a better performance out of Watkins in order to pick up a crucial win away from home.