After falling to Iowa last Saturday, No. 20 Penn State returns home for a date against No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are 1.5-point underdogs against the Spartans. Additionally, 63 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Penn State to cover the spread, while 37 percent have picked the Spartans to win and cover.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 15-2-2 against the spread this season while Michigan State is 13-16 against the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Spartans lie at -105 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is +108 as the Nittany Lions are expected to be a slight underdog at home.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 144. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Michigan State 73, Penn State 68

Ordinarily, I would pick Penn State to beat most teams on its home floor this season, especially considering that it's the last home game for Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins.

However, Michigan State is one of the hottest teams in the country and will be looking for revenge after falling to Penn State a month ago.

While the Nittany Lions will put up a valiant effort at the Bryce Jordan Center, I expect Cassius Winston and co. to leave Happy Valley with a massive Big Ten road win.