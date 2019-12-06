Matt Lingerman

Aside from a 10-minute meltdown against Ole Miss, on Thanksgiving eve, Penn State has been nearly flawless in the early going this season.

The problem? The Nittany Lions’ next opponent, No. 6 Ohio State, has been completely flawless. And the Buckeyes’ last win came in the form of a rout at UNC — in fact, the 25-point victory marked the worst home loss of Roy Williams’ career with the Tar Heels.

In other words, Penn State isn’t only facing a Big Ten contender when it heads to Columbus on Saturday. It’s facing a national title contender.

I wrote after Penn State’s domination of Wake Forest on Wednesday that the Nittany Lions have gotten worthy contributions from their second, third and sometimes even fourth options so far this season during the moments when Lamar Stevens either is on the bench or not playing to his full capability.

While that will pay dividends over the course of the strenuous Big Ten slate, on Saturday the Nittany Lions won’t have a chance to win unless Stevens plays like the potential-Big Ten Player of the Year he’s been touted as. Plus, for a team which has been streaky from beyond the arc against a Buckeye squad which defends the 3 exceptionally well, the Nittany Lions have to find some efficiency in that area.

Even then, it may not be enough against a Buckeye team with plenty of experience and smothering defense.

Score: Ohio State, 72-59

Caleb Wilfinger

Ohio State is second in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings and the best team in college basketball according to Bart Torvik's rankings. It’s hard to argue with that distinction in light of Chris Holtmann’s side logging its second 25-point victory over a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

The Buckeyes routed Villanova in November, then made an even more impressive statement by dispatching a shorthanded North Carolina team in Chapel Hill on Wednesday. Only three times before has a team knocked off two top-10-level squads by at least 25 points in the same season, and Ohio State has done it twice by the first week of December.

While Penn State has won seven of its first eight games to start the season, Pat Chambers’ offense will face its toughest test yet on Saturday. The Buckeyes have held teams to under 60 points in all eight of their games this season, and Penn State will need to find a way to create offense in transition and in the halfcourt if the Nittany Lions are to have any chance of pulling off a major upset to start the Big Ten season.

I expect Lamar Stevens and company to keep things relatively close — certainly closer than any other opponent Ohio State has faced all season — but the Buckeyes will come out on top at home and Penn State will start conference play with a loss for the second consecutive season.

Score: Ohio State, 69-62

Evan Patrick

This matchup will really give us an idea of how Penn State stacks up against the Big Ten. After jumping out to a near perfect 7-1 start the Nittany Lions look a dangerous team while Ohio State has done nothing but impress through nonconference play as well.

Both defenses have been consistently dependable early on in the year but the Buckeyes have excelled in taking care of the ball and maximizing possessions — expect this to be a lower scoring game.

Penn State will have to shoot the ball well outside of Myreon Jones if it wants a chance to knock off the Buckeyes. A third offensive threat will have to step up outside the sophomore guard and leading-scorer Lamar Stevens.

The Nittany Lions shouldn’t get blown out, but I don’t think they have what it takes to come away with an upset win in Columbus.

Score: Ohio State, 65-59

Justin Morganstein

Ohio State comes into this matchup as perhaps the hottest team in the country. Its last game was a 40 minute masterpiece, holding Cole Anthony and the No. 7 ranked Tar Heels to just 49 points in route to a 25 point win in Chapel Hill.

But while Ohio State has turned plenty of heads around the country this year, Penn State has had its own early season success, starting 7-1 with its only loss coming by way of a late second half collapse to Ole Miss. And while that game could’ve taken its toll on a Nittany Lions team new to success, it has only made them better.

Pat Chambers’ group has dominated its last two games, winning by an average margin of 21.5 points against a couple of formidable ACC opponents in Syracuse and Wake Forest.

The Buckeyes will present a different challenge though, as they’re a team which can clearly compete with anyone in the country. This is primarily due to the emergence of Kaleb Wesson’s game as he has progressed exceptionally since arriving to Columbus.

While Wesson has been a challenge for many of the team that Ohio State has beaten so far, Penn State might just have the best defensive frontcourt in the Big Ten that features Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins.

Both Stevens and Watkins have made their cases for Big Ten defensive player of the year so far and if they can contain the talented Buckeye big man than it could really boost their notoriety across the country.

The key for the NIttany Lions will be scoring the basketball as Ohio State has been a defensive force early on and getting easy buckets is never easy on Chris Holtmann’s swarming defense

Score: Ohio State, 70-59