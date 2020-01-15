Penn State came into its Wednesday night matchup in search of a conference road win, something which has been a difficult feat for every team in the Big Ten this year.

Despite a promising first 20 minutes, the Nittany Lions were unable to get that elusive conference win in Minnesota, falling to the Golden Gophers 75-69 at Williams Arena.

Pat Chambers’ team started out strong after suffering its first two-game losing streak of the season. The ninth year head coach went as far as to shake up the starting lineup, as Myles Dread and Mike Watkins were replaced by Seth Lundy and John Harrar to begin the game.

Lundy was able to have himself a breakout game and contributed to the impressive showing by Penn State.

But a second half comeback for Minnesota crushed the Nittany Lions as their offensive woes showed their heads once again.

The team went on an 0-for-12 shooting streak toward the final five minutes which gave the Gophers a perfect window to come back and steal this game at home.

The starting lineup change

With guard Myles Dread and big man Mike Watkins struggling as of late, Pat Chambers felt like he needed to make a change in order to spark the team’s offense.

So the Nittany Lions decided to go with Seth Lundy and John Harrar to begin this one and the decision had an immediate impact.

The freshman Lundy had a team high 15 points in what was a breakout game for the Philadelphia native.

Expect Lundy to stay in the starting lineup until Myles Dread regains his stroke from three-point range.

Oturu comes up big

Penn State knew that it would have to deal with one of the premier post players in the Big Ten on Wednesday, and that’s exactly what the Nittany Lions got.

Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu came into the contest as a top-5 player in the Big Ten in both points and rebounds per game, and he showed up once again against Penn State.

The Brooklyn native finished the night with 26 points to pair with 14 boards and played solid defense on the physical Nittany Lion frontcourt.

Nittany Lions outworked on the glass

Minnesota controlled the boards throughout this one, specifically dominating on the offensive end.

Penn State was beat on the offensive boards 18-10 and ended up paying the price as the Gophers capitalized on these hustle plays.

Second chance points by Minnesota led its second half comeback and ended up giving the team the crucial victory.