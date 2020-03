Penn State guard Kyle McClosky has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports on Tuesday.

Despite a brief uptick in minutes during the 2018-19 season, McClosky’s role diminished significantly this past season as he fell out of the rotation and watched Penn State’s memorable campaign from the sidelines for the majority of the year.

McCloskey played in just eight games during the 2019-20 season, and scored just one basket on seven shot attempts.