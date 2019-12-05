Izaiah Brockington was forced to watch games from the bench last season due to NCAA rules after transferring from St. Bonaventure, but while his rust and streaky jump-shooting showed early on, his presence is being felt among the team.

And as a result, the Philadelphia native has become a key contributor early in his career for the Nittany Lions.

Following a less than spectacular showing against Ole Miss, Brockington took Penn State’s first loss of the season hard, putting much of the blame on himself after scoring just four points in 22 minutes with three crucial turnovers as well.

Follow up that night with his first scoreless performance of the year in which the redshirt sophomore only received four minutes of playing time off the bench.

But while he could have pointed the finger and looked for others or coaches to blame, Brockington put his head down and got back to work, which resulted in a great performance in the Nittany Lions home win against Wake Forest.

“I was proud of Brock,” Pat Chambers said after the win. “He’s been a little down and he really responded, and that’s what you want to see; a young man learn from two games and come back to ignite a run.”

And while “Brock” was all over the court on Wednesday night, making defensive stops and sparking fastbreaks, Chambers showed appreciation for what Brockington has been like the off the court and how his character has been an asset to what looks to be a special group.

“I felt like [Izaiah] was blaming himself for the Ole Miss loss, but that’s how good of a kid he is.” Chambers said.

“That's the type of character he has.”

And while there is much more to Brockington than character — such as his 45 inch vertical — his approach to the game itself makes quite an impact. Having guys with a common goal make it easy for a team to buy in, which is exactly what Penn State has done so far.

“We are just focusing on our mental fortitude as well as our physical,” Brockington said. “We can focus on getting better at the things we aren’t good at while strengthening the things that we are.”

Penn State will face two of the premier programs in the nation over the next six days and will find out a lot about itself during the 80 minutes.

But whether the team goes 0-2 or 2-0, it must use the mindset which the Archbishop Ryan grad Brockington did after his two performances in Brooklyn.

“We know what our goals are,” Brockington said. “We know we are just trying to get better every day and improve on whatever we need to improve on.”