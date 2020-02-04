I’ve had the same tweet pinned to the top of my account for over a year now.

On Jan. 20 of last year, I wrote a column explaining why Penn State would be wrong to fire Pat Chambers. The Nittany Lions were 0-8 in Big Ten play at that time and would go on to lose two more games before finally picking up their first conference victory of the season.

I've had plenty of people tweeting at me this @PennStateMBB season saying #fireChambers. So I wrote this column explaining why firing Pat Chambers is wrong and fails to recognize to real the reason the program isn't successful. Give it a read:https://t.co/p4HbRPe1ZA — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) January 21, 2019

Now 380 days later, Penn State just won its biggest game of Chambers’ tenure.

The Nittany Lions went into the Breslin Center and beat Michigan State on the road for the second time ever. Penn State is 7-4 in the Big Ten and 17-5 overall and looks like a team poised to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’ve definitely come a long way in one year,” Lamar Stevens told reporters postgame.

This win on Tuesday night is special for a lot of reasons.

Penn State has won five Big Ten games in a row for the first time in program history. It’s also the first time in program history that the Nittany Lions have won road games against both Michigan and Michigan State in the same season.

But the biggest reason this win is so special?

Penn State deserved to win. This was no fluke.

Michigan State was the preseason No.1 team in the country and the Nittany Lions just simply played a better 40 minutes of basketball on Tuesday night.

Sure, Spartans star point guard Cassius Winsoton put up 25 points and nine assists. But he didn’t get much help.

Penn State’s star on the other hand, got plenty of help.

While Stevens had a performance worthy of his star stature –– 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists –– his teammates came up big in key moments.

Myreon Jones continues to emerge as one of the better guards in the Big Ten with another 20-point night, while Myles Dread, Mike Watkins and Curtis Jones Jr. all made big shots in the second half.

And the most ironic part of all of this is that the one person outside of Happy Valley that constantly went to bat for Chambers and told people things would turn around was Tom Izzo.

After Penn State beat Michigan State at the Palestra a little over three years ago, Izzo told reporters that Chambers’ program was on an upward trajectory. But I don’t even think he could’ve managed his team getting outplayed by the Nittany Lions in their own building just a few years later.

There have been big wins under Chambers.

The Nittany Lions cut down the nets in Madison Square Garden after winning the NIT two seasons ago. There have been more ranked wins under Chambers than any other coach in program history.

But this win takes the cake.

The Nittany Lions probably weren’t on the radar of casual college basketball fans before Tuesday, but they should be now.