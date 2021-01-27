Penn State suffered yet another heartbreaking defeat this season after building a lead in the second half against the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions fell 83-79 to Ohio State in Columbus to drop to 5-7 on the season and 2-6 in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions started off the game looking stagnant on offense, while also lacking energy on defense. The team gave up some very easy looks and offensive rebounds early in the half and shot just 1-for-9 over the first five minutes.

Penn State went down by double-digits several times in the half, but was able to hang around thanks to some huge threes from sophomore Seth Lundy and junior Myles Dread.

After cutting the Buckeyes lead to just four, the Buckeyes went on a 10-3 run before an and-one from Lundy and two steals from senior Jamari Wheeler brought the Nittany Lions back within four to close the half with a score of 43-39.

Penn State carried over its momentum from the first half and quickly tied the game up in less than three minutes.

Foul trouble became a big issue in the second half for Ohio State as two of the Buckeyes premier players picked up their third fouls early in the half, while a third Buckeye had four fouls less than seven minutes into the half.

Penn State and Ohio State continued to go back and forth throughout the half with neither team able to build a substantial lead.

After the Nittany Lions looked like they were beginning to trend towards pulling off the upset, the Buckeyes came storming back with just a few minutes to go.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s sixth conference loss.

Penn State rebounds from early offensive challenges

The Nittany Lions struggled at times trying to find success on the offensive end, as the athletic and well-coached Buckeyes forced Penn State into tough and contested looks.

Penn State also felt the loss of Sessoms to a great extent. The transfer had been a major spark off the bench throughout the entire season and was responsible for the majority of the Nittany Lion offense when juniors Myreon Jones or Izaiah Brockington were off the floor.

The Nittany Lions’ offensive unit was left floundering early on and appeared to be in dire need of the aggressive presence on offense that Sessoms has been known to bring.

Instead of Sessoms, this relief came from Lundy. The forward pulled Penn State out of an offensive rut with some shots from deep and dropped 17 points in the first half.

Lundy has slowly climbed out of a shooting slump and now appears to have rediscovered his form from earlier this season, finishing with a game-high 26 points.

As a team, the Nittany Lions became noticeably more aggressive as the game continued and turned that aggressiveness into better opportunities from behind the arc.

Second chance opportunities prove to be critical

In the first 13 minutes of the game, both Ohio State and Penn State were even in offensive rebounds with four apiece.

However, the Nittany Lions failed to do anything with their second opportunities, while the Buckeyes cashed in for 11 second chance points.

This difference in second chance points was a large factor in Penn State’s first half deficit.

John Harrar once again had a huge game on the glass, grabbing six of Penn State’s 11 offensive rebounds. The Nittany Lions managed to turn these opportunities into eight second chance points in the second half alone.

Harrar had arguably what was his game of the season against the Buckeyes, finishing with 15 points and 10 total rebounds.

On the other side, the Buckeyes ended the game with a total of 18 points off of second chance opportunities and were outrebounded offensively 11-10.

Nittany Lions’ defense keeps them in the game

Perhaps the most important stat of the game was points off of turnovers, Penn State led in the category 23-4.

After allowing Ohio State to catch fire early in the contest, the Nittany Lions defense improved tremendously throughout the rest of the first half and the second half.

Penn State finished with a total of six steals, while allowing Ohio State to shoot 12-for-24 in the second half.

When the Nittany Lions offense failed them at times during the game, it was the team’s defense that helped jump start their scoring effort again.

Ultimately the team’s defense was what failed them in the end, as the Nittany Lions’ gave up nine points over the final three minutes and eventually fell to the Buckeyes.

