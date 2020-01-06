After solidifying its presence as a Top 25 team with a narrow win over Iowa on Saturday, Penn State moved up one spot to No. 20 in the latest edition of the AP Poll.

The 89-86 victory over the Hawkeyes in Palestra was the Nittany Lions’ only game since the release of last week’s poll that had them ranked No. 21.

There are now five ranked teams in the Big Ten — Michigan State (No. 8), Ohio State (No. 11), Maryland (No. 12), Michigan (No. 19) and Penn State (No. 20).

Penn State returns to action on Tuesday in another Big Ten clash against Rutgers in Piscataway.