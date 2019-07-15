Penn State's 2020 recruiting class is open for business.

After losing the commitment of 3-star forward Mikeal Brown-Jones earlier in the recruiting cycle, Pat Chambers' 2020 class is no longer empty.

Three-star guard Dallion Johnson has verbally committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced on Twitter.

Excited to announce my commitment to Penn State University!! Thanks to God, my family, friends, teammates & coaches for believing in me. Thrilled to join the Penn State family under the coaching of Pat Chambers and staff. #WeAre #ClimbWithUs ‼️⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/k4556Ed7y6 — Dallion Johnson (@DallionJohnson) July 15, 2019

Johnson hails from Andover, Massachusetts and chose the Nittany Lions over Davidson, Boston University and others.

He's rated by 247Sports as the No. 153 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the top player in the state of Massachusetts.

Johnson plays at Phillips Academy in Massachusetts under coach Terrell Ivory, who is the younger of former Penn State guard Titus Ivory. He plays his AAU ball with Mass Rivals.