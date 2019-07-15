Big Ten Tournament, Minnesota, Pat Chambers
Buy Now

Head coach Pat Chambers motivates his team during the game against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament in the United Center on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Minnesota defeated Penn State 77-72.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State's 2020 recruiting class is open for business.

After losing the commitment of 3-star forward Mikeal Brown-Jones earlier in the recruiting cycle, Pat Chambers' 2020 class is no longer empty. 

Three-star guard Dallion Johnson has verbally committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced on Twitter. 

Johnson hails from Andover, Massachusetts and chose the Nittany Lions over Davidson, Boston University and others. 

He's rated by 247Sports as the No. 153 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the top player in the state of Massachusetts.

Johnson plays at Phillips Academy in Massachusetts under coach Terrell Ivory, who is the younger of former Penn State guard Titus Ivory. He plays his AAU ball with Mass Rivals. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Tyler King is a junior studying print/digital journalism and Spanish at Penn State. He currently serves as the Sports Editor and a men's basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian.