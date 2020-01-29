Over a 14-day stretch in the middle of January, Penn State failed to win a game.

That three-game losing streak ended with a home victory over Ohio State on Jan. 18, but regardless of the outcome of that game, Pat Chambers’ Sunday routine was going to remain the same.

“Nothing changes for me,” Chambers said. “I know it sounds crazy, but you know what I want to do on Sundays? When I’m in town, I go to 7:30 [a.m.] mass, usually with my children, and then I go to the Naked Egg.”

“Coaches are nuts. When we get into a routine, this our routine and it’s not changing. This is who we are.”

Penn State has since continued its winning ways with a quality victory over Michigan in Ann Arbor, but the past week has provided both the team and the world with perspective which reaches far beyond the hardwood.

It began with last week’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when Chambers and his staff showed a video clip of Dr. King giving a speech followed by NBA players giving their take on what the civil rights leader has meant to them.

Chambers believes having conversations about life outside of basketball is part of his job as a coach and mentor to young men at formative parts of their lives. Just a few weeks ago, for instance, Chambers said the team talked about the life and work of Muhammad Ali.

“I try to steer clear of politics, but sometimes it does come up,” Chambers said. “And then you have those break-offs, especially like at pregame meal, and they're seeing something out there that they want to know about, and we'll talk about those those items at hand… I'm trying to encompass everything, so I don't want to steer them or give them my opinion.”

It’s often easy to forget that student athletes have lives outside of the sport they play. While it’s romantic as a sports fan to think that the Nittany Lions eat, sleep and breathe basketball, part of Chambers’ job is to hold discussions which foster growth as individuals.

That’s why he feels it’s important to take times like Dr. Martin Luther King Day to use as teaching moments.

“We have an opportunity to change things,” junior big man John Harrar said. “I practice for two hours a day, then I have 12 more hours to do what I want. I have to make those hours count, doing whatever I can to make the Penn State community better.”

The Nittany Lions found themselves at the crossroads of life and basketball again less than a week after MLK Day, when news broke that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others had tragically died in a helicopter crash in California.

When Chambers spoke with the media on Monday, he hadn’t yet talked to his team in person since the accident was confirmed on Sunday afternoon, but he planned to have an open discussion with his players to learn about how the news of Bryant’s death had affected them.

Chambers added that he has a Bryant quote hanging in the practice facility, and that Bryant was the star of his players’ generation. In particular, Chambers and senior forward Lamar Stevens have discussed since the summer having a “Mamba Mentality,” a mindset coined by Bryant during his playing days, and senior guard Curtis Jones Jr. said Bryant was his favorite player.

“It’s unfortunate that tragedy puts life in perspective for everybody,” Chambers said. “What’s really truly important — faith, family, friends. Today we have a great reminder of that. If you didn’t go home and hug your kids yesterday, you should have, because at any second, it could be gone.”

During the rigors of a Big Ten schedule, life can be demanding. The team rarely has an off-day, and high-intensity games come every three or four nights. Even for a team which has reached as many highs as the Nittany Lions already have through two-thirds of their schedule and is en route to an NCAA Tournament bid, the lows can be wearing.

Balancing life within 94 feet and off the court can be a tricky matter. Harrar uses a specialized breathing machine and techniques to mentally recharge.

For Chambers, getting away from the game is as simple as morning mass and breakfast. Of course, winning helps too.

“Did it feel better in the bottom of my belly? Of course it did,” Chambers said the Monday after beating Ohio State. “But nothing changes for me. I know it sounds crazy.”

