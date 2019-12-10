The second opponent on Penn State’s Big Ten schedule won’t provide much of a respite following the Nittany Lions’ thrashing at the hands of No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

After dropping its first conference game of the season in Columbus, Penn State returns home to continue its Big Ten slate with a matchup against No. 4 Maryland on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

While the contest will feature Penn State playing its second top-6 team in as many games, the Terps play a different style of basketball from Ohio State.

Maryland, which is 10-0 on the season, is coming off a one-point home victory over Illinois on Saturday.

Led by senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland has beaten seven of its 10 opponents by at least 18 points, including back-to-back 21-point wins over Marquette — a team ranked one spot ahead of Penn State in the KenPom rankings — and Notre Dame last week.

Through the first month of the season, Maryland has played stifling defense, allowing just under 61 points per contest.

A long team, the Terps’ average height, weighted by minutes played, is 6-foot-6, and Jalen Smith has grown into a premier interior defender as a sophomore. He’s averaging 2.4 blocks and just over 10 rebounds per contest and is second on the team in scoring with 13.6 points.

At 6-foot-10, Smith will be another major test for Penn State big man Mike Watkins, especially since Smith pairs interior efficiency with the ability to flash a 3-pointer.

Four players in total average in double figures, and though the Terps aren’t especially efficient, they have plenty of balance and have at times gone 12 men deep this season.

As Penn State looks to put one of its worst losses in recent memory behind it, Pat Chambers isn’t necessarily concerned with outcomes considering his team opens conference play with potentially the Big Ten’s best two teams.

“I never put so much emphasis on one game versus another,” Chambers said Monday. “We’ve got to go out and compete and play Penn State basketball. Whether it’s Maryland or not, it doesn’t matter.”

An obvious necessity will be keeping star forward Lamar Stevens on the floor after he fouled out with 13 minutes left to play on Saturday.

After he was sent to the bench following a questionable fourth personal foul which preceded a technical for his fifth — which Chambers said he has sent a comment to the Big Ten about — the Buckeyes outscored Penn State 43-19 to end the game.

Although Penn State is certainly deeper this year than in years past, attempting to win against the country’s sixth-best team when the best Nittany Lion and potentially best player in the Big Ten spends the guts of the game on the bench.

The Nittany Lions have won three of its last five matchups with the Terps, all of which were played at the Bryce Jordan Center.

A win on Tuesday would provide Penn State with a marquee win early in Big Ten play.

“We’re trying to get as connected as possible and try to continue the process of getting better,” Chambers said. “That’s the goal. I don’t think we have unattainable goals either. I think our goals are very solid, where there’s so many games left, that if we just get one percent better each day, those goals will happen organically.”