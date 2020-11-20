Game times for both the Penn State men's and women's basketball teams' season openers were announced on Friday.
🏀 is BACK in Happy Valley! Mark your 📅, Nittany Nation. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/lW3jKACAIw— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 20, 2020
The two teams will play back-to-back on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The men's team will tip off its season against Drexel at 1 p.m., with the women's team starting at 6 p.m., against Coppin State.
Both games will air on the Big Ten Network.
Also announced on Friday were the tip times for Penn State men's basketball's second and third games.
The Nittany Lions' game on Dec. 2 against VCU will start at 5 p.m. and will air on FS1, while their third non-conference game of the season against Seton Hill on Dec. 5 will begin at 8 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.
Both games are home at the Bryce Jordan Center.
