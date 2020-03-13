Men’s Basketball vs Illinois, Coach Chambers
Head coach, Pat Chambers, stands at the sidelines during the game against Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Penn State was defeated by the Fighting Illini 62-56.

 James Leavy

In the last 48 hours, Penn State went from a team that would be playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2011, to one that didn't even get to play a game in the Big Ten Tournament. 

A day after the NCAA canceled winter and spring sports for the remainder of the academic year, Pat Chambers released a statement giving his thoughts on the season his team had.  

"I couldn't be more proud of what our team accomplished this season," Chambers said in the statement. "It was a joy to be around them and a privilege to be their coach." 

"Our team has such a bright future and our goals for the program remain the same. We're already excited for when we can return to the court." 

