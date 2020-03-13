In the last 48 hours, Penn State went from a team that would be playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2011, to one that didn't even get to play a game in the Big Ten Tournament.

A day after the NCAA canceled winter and spring sports for the remainder of the academic year, Pat Chambers released a statement giving his thoughts on the season his team had.

Statement from coach Patrick Chambers 🔵🦁⚪ #ClimbWithUs pic.twitter.com/vI9w5YA2lw — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 13, 2020

"I couldn't be more proud of what our team accomplished this season," Chambers said in the statement. "It was a joy to be around them and a privilege to be their coach."

"Our team has such a bright future and our goals for the program remain the same. We're already excited for when we can return to the court."