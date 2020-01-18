Before Penn State’s season began, Pat Chambers said he was glad that freshman forward Seth Lundy would play a reserve role and that the coaching staff could “bring him along and be patient.”

But it appears that patience ran out after the Nittany Lions dropped their second straight Big Ten matchup last week.

Lundy got the start against Minnesota earlier this week and although Penn State dropped a third straight conference matchup to the Gophers, the game was clearly impacted by the freshman’s eye-opening play.

As a result, Lundy stayed in the starting lineup for a crucial home matchup against No. 21 ranked Ohio State on Saturday, and continued to prove why he deserves the playing time that Pat Chambers is giving him.

The New Jersey native has shown that he is ready for Big Ten competition on both ends of the floor and more importantly, has the confidence to make big plays in key situations.

Nobody knows more about Lundy than Nittany Lion star, Lamar Stevens, who went to high school with the Pennsylvania native at familiar powerhouse high school Roman Catholic.

“He is a special kid,” Stevens said. “I haven’t met many freshmen that are as confident and as ready when their number is called.”

Lundy confidence has shown itself time and time again over the last two games which includes his lack of hesitation when it comes to scoring on the perimeter.

In fact, his 42.9% shooting from beyond the arc leads the Nittany Lions this season.

And as he showed off his ability against the Buckeyes with a 3-for-6 showing from three-point land, it is clear that he will not waiver on looks from long range.

“Coach put a freshman in a tough spot and he just stepped up and did what he does,” Stevens said. “He can shoot so he is super confident in big situations.”

Lundy’s willingness to be a perimeter shooter in an offense that has struggled in that area has been a new sign of life for this Penn State team.

With Myles Dread struggling to find his rhythm, Lundy may very well find himself, along with Myreon Jones, becoming the primary threats from outside.

“He is making shots,” Chambers said. “He is shooting the ball well and he’s hit some big ones for us.”

But Lundy’s offensive skill set is just one aspect of his game that is crucial for the Nittany Lions.

His teammates and coaches recognize his crucial versatility on the defensive end of the floor and how he is able to use his uncanny size and athleticism to guard multiple positions on the court.

His physical and gritty playstyle fits perfectly with Pat Chambers’ culture, as he turns defense into offense and exertes all of his energy into every possession.

“Being a freshman with a Big Ten ready body, he is able to come in and impact the game,” Stevens said. “He’s a guy that can guard multiple positions and he just plays so hard.”