When things have gone wrong for this Penn State team, it has usually been due to a lack of three point shooting and sloppy offensive play.

On Wednesday night, the Nittany Lions struggled from the perimeter against Indiana, shooting just 28 percent from beyond the arc, and also failed to capitalize on their opportunities at the foul line, where they shot just 48 percent for the game.

Myreon Jones, the team’s second leading scorer, contributed just five points while Mike Watkins shot 1-of-7 from the field.

But in the end Penn State came out on top, and won in a comfortable fashion thanks to another stellar defensive effort.

The Nittany Lions relied on a locked in, dominant defensive showing that had the Hoosiers searching for answers for most of the 40 minutes of action.

“We had a real hard time functioning, getting anything generated offensively,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Over the course of the game their half court defense took away things and made us make some plays, and we had a really hard time scoring from the perimeter.”

Penn State forced 18 turnovers from the Hoosiers, 15 of which were steals. The Nittany Lions won the turnover battle 18-7, and it never looked like Indiana was comfortable on the offensive end, especially on the outside.

The Hoosiers’ guards struggled against Penn State’s pressure, combining for a brutal 3-26 from the field and seven total turnovers.

“Penn State does a really good job with their pressure defense, I think with a lot of their switches, they take away a lot of stuff that you normally get,” Miller said. “They’re a very good defensive team on the season.”

Jamari Wheeler played a major role in the pressure defense on the perimeter as well as Myreon Jones. Both guards tallied four steals in the game and were constantly jumping passing lanes and hounding the opposing ball handler.

“Jamari Wheeler was that engine that could,” Pat Chambers said. “His defense really dictated a lot of this game and his pace and tempo — he was fantastic for the 32 minutes he played.”

This was the first time that the Nittany Lions had held an opponent under 50 points since their matchup early in the season with Maryland Eastern Shore, but this game wasn’t much like any other that they have played this season.

Lamar Stevens finished with 17 points, but was largely a non-factor in the opening half. Watkins struggled, Jones only added five points while the team couldn’t get much to fall from the outside.

In games where all of those factors were present, Penn State hasn’t usually come away with a win, and definitely not by double-digits.

But when players struggled on offense, others came in and found ways to score as Penn State grinded out the victory that was built on defensive effort.

“The fact that they didn’t let missing shots affect their effort on the defensive end is something that I’m going to praise and focus on,” Chambers said. “That to me is everything.”

Indiana ranks fourth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage at 46 percent, while averaging over 74 points per game.

The Nittany Lions were able to hold the Hoosiers to just 33 percent shooting and well below their scoring average this season.

But Chambers doesn’t think his team is at its peak in any aspect of the game.

“I still think we can get a lot better,” Chambers said. “We haven’t clicked on all cylinders yet, offensively or defensively, which really excites me as we move forward here into February.”