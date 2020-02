Following consecutive losses to Illinois and Indiana, Penn State will look to get back on track against a team it lost to back in January.

The Nittany Lions will take on Rutgers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network from the Bryce Jordan Center.

Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi will be on the radio call for the Penn State Sports Network. The game will also be streamed on the FoxSports app.