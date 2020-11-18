Men's Basketball, Maryland, Guard Jamari Wheeler (5), Guard Myreon Jones (0), Guard Izaiah Brockington (12)
Former Penn State basketball commit TaQuan Woodley announced on Wednesday that he will be playing his college basketball for Frank Martin and South Carolina.

The three-star power forward, who was originally committed to the Nittany Lions, stated that the resignation of Pat Chambers had the most to do with his decision to reopen his recruitment.

Chambers resigned amid an internal investigation prompted by an article that came out July 6, which chronicled comments from the former coach that were directed at former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton, in which Chambers made reference to a "noose" around Bolton's neck.

