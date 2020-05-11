Penn State basketball has its first recruit of the 2021 class.

TaQuan Woodley, a 6-foot-7 forward, has made his decision to come to Happy Valley via his Instagram.

Woodley has been a standout at Camden High School in New Jersey, where he has shown some impressive versatility to go with his size.

He will provide some important front court depth to a Nittany Lion program which has been heavy on guards over the past few years.

The Philadelphia native was also receiving attention from other schools such as Temple, Rutgers and South Carolina.