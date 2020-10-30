Penn State basketball will be gaining an important piece for its backcourt this season.

Binghamton transfer Sam Sessoms will play for the Nittany Lions this season as he received a waiver from the NCAA allowing him to become eligible for the 2020-21 campaign, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

While the move was first reported by Rothstein, a Penn State athletics spokesperson officially confirmed Sessoms' eligibility for the upcoming season on Friday night.

Source: Penn State's Sam Sessoms has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible for the 20-21 season.Transfer from Binghamton. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 30, 2020

Sessoms’ averaged just under 20 points for the Bearcats last season and should make an immediate impact with his ability to score the ball.

The Philadelphia native also led the America East conference in scoring last season and was a two-time all-conference selection his first two years with the Bearcats.

