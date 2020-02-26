After an eight-game winning streak that catapulted Penn State into the top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time since 1996, the last eight days featured two frustrating losses for the Nittany Lions.

But Pat Chambers’ group got back into the win column on Wednesday, as a 3-pointer from Myles Dread with 28 seconds left proved to be the game-winning basket in Penn State's 65-64 win over Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center.

With the win, Penn State improved to 21-7 on the year and 11-6 in the Big Ten. The victory also brought the Nittany Lions into a tie with Michigan State for second place in the conference standings with three games to play.

"I'm really proud of my team, and especially Myles [Dread]," Chambers said. "It took a lot of courage to take that shot in that situation."

After a series of poor offensive performances, Penn State opened the contest on fire, knocking down six 3-pointers in the opening half and getting the partisan crowd into the game.

The Nittany Lions shot 50 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes and closed the first half on a 24-10 run to take a commanding 42-24 lead into the break.

And unlike in recent games, Lamar Stevens was not the main focal point of Penn State’s offense.

The senior forward only finished with nine points on just 13 shots, and he struggled to get anything going for much of the game.

However, the Nittany Lions were not solely dependent on his contributions on Wednesday.

Eight different Penn State players notched a bucket in the first 16 minutes of the contest, and Myles Dread and Seth Lundy both knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to extend the Nittany Lions’ well into double figures by the latter part of the first half.

"The guys were really locked in," Chambers said. "But I told them at halftime that Rutgers was not going to go away."

Izaiah Brockington was the leading man through the first 20 minutes, tallying 14 of his 16 points in the opening half and knocking down four of his five shot attempts to pace Penn State’s offensive attack.

However, an 18-point halftime lead for Penn State would soon evaporate in the following frame.

After a dominant first-half offensive display, the Nittany Lions tallied just nine points in the first 10 minutes of the second half, as the Scarlet Knights outscored Penn State 26-9 coming out of the break.

With just over nine minutes remaining, the hosts were clinging to a 51-50 lead and things looked to be unraveling very quickly.

But a couple of buckets from Stevens settled down his team, as the Nittany Lions rattled off nine straight points in the span of four minutes to stretch the lead back up to double digits and give the 16th ranked side some much-needed breathing room.

After a 14-1 run of its own, Rutgers tied the score at 62-62 with just over one minute to play.

"We just tried to stay positive in the huddles [during that run]," Chambers said. "For us, it's about the leadership. It's about being positive and just winning the next possession."

It all came down to the final few possessions, but Dread's 3-pointer sent the home fans happy as Penn State won its 21st game of the season.

"Whether I'm making or missing shots, I know that my teammates and coaches have faith in me," Dread said. "My job is to shoot the ball. If I don't shoot, I don't play."