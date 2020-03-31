Lamar Stevens is one of the most decorated players in program history and the senior garnered more recognition this week.

Stevens was named a Senior CLASS second-team All-American, adding another accolade to the list for the two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection.

The award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.

In his final season in Happy Valley, Stevens was Penn State's leading scorer for the second consecutive year. He finished his career with over 2,000 career points and over 800 career rebounds.