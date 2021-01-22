Penn State Men's Basketball vs Rutgers, Wheeler (5)
Guard Jamari Wheeler (5) stands guard on defense during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Rutgers on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Scarlet Knights 75-67.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State has yet again had its schedule altered.

Two games have had their dates changed as the Nittany Lions continue to try making up games postponed due to the team's coronavirus outbreak in January.

Penn State's game against Michigan was originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but has since been rescheduled to Jan 27 at 7 p.m.

The second game affected was the team's Jan. 27 matchup with Wisconsin. This game has now been moved to Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. to accommodate for the rescheduled Michigan game.

