Penn State has yet again had its schedule altered.

Two games have had their dates changed as the Nittany Lions continue to try making up games postponed due to the team's coronavirus outbreak in January.

🚨 Schedule updates 🚨Mark your calendars (again)! Your Nittany Lions welcome No. 7 Michigan Wed., Jan 27 at 7 p.m. Game vs. #10 Wisconsin moves to Sat., Jan. 30. https://t.co/zBCjL5tPf3 🔵🦁⚪ pic.twitter.com/BhGlop8nvk — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 22, 2021

Penn State's game against Michigan was originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but has since been rescheduled to Jan 27 at 7 p.m.

The second game affected was the team's Jan. 27 matchup with Wisconsin. This game has now been moved to Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. to accommodate for the rescheduled Michigan game.

