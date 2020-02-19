As the final seconds ticked down on Penn State’s eight-game win streak, the air was sucked out of the Bryce Jordan Center as it seemed that both the team and fans had to remember what it was like to lose a game.

While many people may be hitting the panic button, or wondering what may have gone wrong, keep in mind that not much went Penn State’s way last night against a team that has the potential to make a long postseason run.

First, Pat Chambers’ group found out that it would be without its second leading scorer for the fourth straight game as Myreon Jones is still sidelined with what the team is describing as an undisclosed illness.

Jones is averaging just over 14 points per game this season, but last night was the first time that you could really feel his absence, especially when it came to perimeter scoring.

“[Jones] can handle the ball and he gives you a threat from the 3-point line,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You put him with [Seth] Lundy, [Myles] Dread and Lamar [Stevens] and you have four high level offensive weapons.”

Just as the Nittany Lions found out that they would be without their star guard, Illinois got the news that its best player, Ayo Dosumnu, would return from a knee injury,

Dosumnu, who has become one of the most dynamic and explosive guards in the country, had missed the Illini’s previous game against Rutgers but was good to go after going through pregame warmups.

This was a huge development for Illinois as it was looking to break a four-game skid themselves.

So with Myreon Jones out of the lineup and Dosunmu in, Penn State was surely going to get everything it could handle with a desperate team coming in.

Once the game got underway, Pat Chambers’ group saw another unfortunate break early on, as Lamar Stevens who has carried this team on his shoulders as of late, was forced to go to the bench with two fouls in the first half.

With just over eight minutes to go in the half, the Nittany Lions had to survive without their Big Ten Player of the Year candidate. Yet, they managed to only trail by four heading into the locker room.

“I was encouraged to be only down four [at half],” Chambers said. “I thought the guys hung in there and played well and there are some things we can build off of here.”

The optimism from Chambers also derived from his team’s poor shooting performance, another aspect from the loss which has been uncommon throughout this season.

The fact that Penn State was able to stay in the game while shooting just 4-of-19 from the 3-point line should be incredibly encouraging for Chambers and his team, as the shooting will only get stronger once Jones is ready to return.

“All these experiences toughen us up,” Chambers said. “We will learn from it and get better, there is a lot of room for growth.”

Building off this loss is just what the Nittany Lions need to do as the Big Ten--as we know-- is going to be a dog fight every night with no easy games, at home or on the road.

And even in as tough a conference as the Big Ten, Penn State found out what it was like to win, and win decisively during this eight-game stretch.

But looking back, the Nittany Lions may realize that they needed to be brought back down to Earth. A good reality check after certain losses could prove to be a benefit for Penn State, especially as it prepares to make a run at a Big Ten Tournament championship.

“This is definitely a reality check because we’ve been on cloud nine for about eight straight games,” sophomore Myles Dread said. “As good as it feels to win, it feels much worse to lose and we don’t want to feel [that way].”

Treacherous times like these are when a team like this gains its character, as the best groups are defined by how they respond once a loss or adversity sets in.

With the end of the regular season rapidly approaching, Chambers will look to bring his team together as they prepare for quite possibly the most critical run in program history.

“I said to them in the locker room after the game that we have to come closer together now,” Chambers said. “This isn’t the time to point fingers or run away from each other. It’s the time to come together and get even closer and have that family atmosphere even tighter. For the distractions on the outside, you just have to put your walls up, come back to work and keep getting better.”