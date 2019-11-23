Going into its Saturday matinee with Yale, Penn State found itself at 4-0 with all the momentum in the world going against a 3-2 Ivy League team.

But as all teams do, the Nittany Lions had a day where nothing seemed to go their way and it nearly led to their first loss of the year in an upset to the Bulldogs.

Yale scored the game’s first seven points and never looked back as it did not relinquish its lead for 39 minutes of play.

But Penn State never quit after being down as many as 16 and although it struggled for most of the day, the Nittany Lions secured a key win.

Penn State’s shooting woes

Pat Chamber’s group simply did not shoot the ball well against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions shot an abysmal 33 percent from the field for the game which included a 5-of-27 mark from 3-point range.

Yale stayed content letting Penn State shoot all the 3s it wanted to and looked to be a good strategy until the NIttany Lions’ late second half comeback.

Izaiah Brockington was the spark his team needed

Redshirt sophomore Izaiah Brockington shined for Penn State on Saturday.

The athletic combo guard sparked a comeback for the NIttany Lions as he locked down the defensive end to start the second half.

Then the St. Bonaventure transfer got the team going on offense as well, dropping a team-high 15 points including some important buckets to get the final run started.

Lamar Stevens came through when it mattered

It has now occurred on multiple occasions this season — Lamar Stevens didn’t have his best game but did whatever it took for his team to win.

The senior forward played a critical role in the final 12-0 run of the game, getting six points and making a huge play on the other end as well.

Stevens’ emphatic swat on Yale’s Azar Swain led to a Myles Dread 3-pointer which would wind up being the game’s final points.