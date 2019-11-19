Bucknell came into State College and gave Penn State all it could handle for much of Tuesday night’s matchup.

But thanks to a gritty second half effort, the Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Bison 98-70 due in large to Penn State’s efficient shooting.

The team shot over 60 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes and continued to get easy scoring opportunities as the game progressed.

The only flaw in the Nittany Lions’ game came from one of its usual strengths. Penn State’s defense seemed to be a bit off from its usual lockdown self early on, but after coming out of the halftime locker room, the team put all hopes of a Bison upset to sleep.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s game.

Mike Watkins’ dominant night in the post

Senior forward Mike Watkins dominated the Bucknell big on Tuesday night and carried the Penn State offense through the first half.

The Nittany Lions’ big man had himself another efficient night, scoring 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Plus Watkins was able to draw constant double teams in the post which freed up some of their perimeter scorers like Myles Dread and Myreon Jones.

This resulted in a well balanced Penn State offense which ended up shooting very well on the night.

Lamar Stevens’ second half run

Going into the half, the Nittany Lions held a slim three point lead on Bucknell as the offense was in search of a spark to put this game away.

And its best player, Lamar Stevens stepped up to the task.

Stevens started the second half by going on a personal 8-0 run and continued to push until the game was out of the Bison’s reach.

The preseason All-Big Ten First Team nominee finished the game with 27 points, 21 of which he scored in the second half.

Myles Dread gets back on track

Sophomore guard Myles Dread found his stroke on Tuesday night after struggling against Georgetown last week.

The Detroit native went 4-9 from beyond the arc and hit some timely shots when the Nittany Lion offense became stagnant.

Dread is now shooting an impressive 40% from the line and looks to be the primary three point shooter in this Penn State offense.