After a 17-day span without any games, Penn State finally got back on the court against Purdue in West Lafayette but saw a similar result to its previous Big Ten games.

The Nittany Lions fell 80-72 thanks to a big second half from Purdue Sunday afternoon to drop to 3-5 on the season.

The game got off to an ugly start as both teams shot a combined 8-for-30 to start the game.

Penn State once again struggled to defend the paint early, giving up eight offensive rebounds in the first 10 minutes and allowing the Boilermakers to score 14 points in the paint.

The Nittany Lions continued to struggle over the first 10 minutes as they shot under 20% from the field and went 0-for-9 from three, indicating that the team may have some rust after its long layoff.

Penn State’s inability to control the paint cost it in more ways than one, as Purdue's relentless effort on the glass often led to fouls and saw the Boilermakers enter the double bonus with 7:35 to go in the half.

Junior guards Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones helped cut into the Boilermakers’ lead late into the quarter, scoring a combined 11 points over three minutes.

Over the final six minutes of the quarter, interim head coach Jim Ferry elected to go with a zone defense, which proved to be quite successful thanks to Purdue’s continued poor shooting from three.

The Boilermakers led 33-32, thanks to a contested buzzer beating three that helped cut some of the Nittany Lion’s momentum going into halftime.

Despite Purdue starting the second half with a 7-0 run, Penn State caught an early break as the Boilermakers’ star forward Trevion Williams picked up his third foul after three minutes.

The Nittany Lions' struggles continued on both ends of the floor over the first 10 minutes of the half, getting outscored by Purdue 27-13.

Penn State saw its play slightly improve as the half progressed, but failed to get the necessary stops to shrink the Boilermaker’s lead as the game came to a close.

Over the final two minutes, the Nittany Lions were down just seven and were able to force multiple turnovers, but were unable to hit shots on the other end, squandering the opportunities given to them by Purdue.

Zone defense may be the answer to Penn State’s struggles

Ferry’s decision to implement a zone defense to end the first half appeared to be somewhat of a last resort, as the Nittany Lions tried a variety of post defense strategies early in the half, none of which had much success.

When Ferry opted for the zone over the last 6:40, the Nittany Lions went on a 15-11 scoring run and turned around a game that appeared to be swinging even further in Purdue’s favor.

The Nittany Lions started the second half in man-to-man and immediately saw the Boilermakers pick up from where they were early in the first half, scoring inside with minimal effort.

Penn State’s zone was far from perfect, but was effective in forcing Purdue to take threes instead of the high percentage looks that the Boilermakers were getting inside.

Going forward, Ferry may have to implement a zone defense more frequently, as it appears to fit the Nittany Lions personnel and provides a solution to a problem that has plagued the team all season.

Nittany Lions need Seth Lundy to play well

It was evident that the Nittany Lions are a completely different team when they are knocking down three-pointers.

After failing to make a shot from behind the arc for a good portion of the first half, Penn State caught fire late and hit three in a span of about two minutes.

Not only did this help the Nittany Lions quickly cut the Boilermaker lead, but it opened up the paint for Jones and Brockington to score and facilitate.

Lundy is the team's best three-point shooter when he’s playing well and has shown he is more than capable of making five or more triples in a game, while also providing some extra size on the defensive end.

When Lundy was averaging over 15 points per game, the Nittany Lions offense was noticeably different and got higher percentage looks on a more consistent basis.

If Penn State is to earn its first Big Ten win, it will need much better play from its premier shooter going forward.

Penn State has a fouling problem

A troubling side effect of Penn State’s poor post defense has been the frequency in which the team has fouled.

Teams have gotten into the bonus early and often against Penn State, a recipe that doesn’t lead to much success.

Over the last three games, the Nittany Lions have given up 28, 21 and 33 free throws.

Penn State’s defense has already struggled enough and giving up easy points at the line isn't helping prospects on that side of the ball.

