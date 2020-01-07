PISCATAWAY, N.J. –– Pat Chambers got his team out of Philadelphia as fast as possible on Saturday.

He didn’t want to waste any unnecessary time after an emotional win over Iowa at the Palestra. They enjoyed it in the moment and in the locker room after the game, but once they got on the bus and headed for New Jersey, it was all business.

That was the plan, anyway.

But the Nittany Lions looked exactly like a team coming off a big win in their 72-61 loss to Rutgers at the RAC on Tuesday night.

They were out-hustled, out-rebounded and got the road treatment they usually do from the officials.

Chambers put his team’s performance bluntly.

“They outplayed us,” he said following the loss.

All of that was a recipe for what could be a common outcome on the road in the Big Ten this season –– and not just for the Nittany Lions.

This conference is going to be a gauntlet all year long, especially on the road.

“The Big Ten is an absolute beast this year,” Chambers said. “We know going on the road it’s going to be very difficult this year.

And this isn’t to take anything away from Rutgers, either. When they’re at full strength, the Scarlet Knights have the talent to be an NCAA Tournament team. Steve Pikiell is one of the more underrated coaches in the country and he had a great plan for stopping the Nittany Lions. They defended well, slowed the game down to a pace they wanted to play and were able to get their best shooters to the free throw line.

But that’s exactly what Penn State cannot afford to do on the road this season. If the Nittany Lions want to not only get back to the NCAA Tournament, but set themselves up to make a run, they’re going to have to win tough road games. And the recipe to do so was not on display Tuesday night.

“We needed to have a road attitude,” Chambers said. “Rutgers was crashing the glass and we needed to do our job. First half we did, second half we didn’t. “They had three offensive rebounds in the first half, they end up with eight in the second half. I think that was the difference.”

Penn State can’t get outrebounded by a team that relies heavily on its guards. Penn State can’t give up 13 second chance points. Penn State can’t allow its opponents to take 29 free throws.

But maybe most importantly, Penn State can’t get outscored 42-20 in the paint –– especially not on a night when Mike Watkins had 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the first half.

The Nittany Lions have to continue to feed Watkins and Lamar Stevens in the post when the 3-pointers aren’t falling –– Penn State was just 6-of-26 from beyond the arc against Rutgers. But they kept chucking up shots and outside of a small burst from Myreon Jones in the second half, nothing was falling and it translated to a poor effort on defense.

“Sometimes when shots don’t fall, you fall prey on the defensive end,” Chambers said. “We defend and rebound, that’s what we do. [Missed shots] can’t determine how hard you play on the other end.”

This Penn State team did not look like the one we’ve seen this season. But just as quickly as the Nittany Lions moved on from the win at the Palestra, they’ve got to move on from a road loss to a tough team because Wisconsin is coming to State College on Saturday.

There is no break in this conference this season and Chambers knows what his team has to do.

“We’ve got to take care of home court.”