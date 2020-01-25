After a daunting stretch of games to open Big Ten play, Penn State is idle this weekend as the Nittany Lions prepare to host Indiana next Wednesday.

However, that doesn’t mean that fans of the Nittany Lions should shy away from watching college basketball this weekend.

In fact, there are plenty of games that fans should be interested in.

Here is a brief guide for what teams that Penn State fans should root for this weekend.

Michigan

Rooting for Michigan might be a challenge for certain fans in Happy Valley, but the Nittany Lions need to Wolverines to pick up conference wins in order for their win in Ann Arbor to look even better.

As of now, Michigan is no longer a surefire lock for the NCAA Tournament, something that didn’t seem possible a month ago. But that just goes to show that the Big Ten is by far the deepest conference in college basketball this season.

Juwan Howard’s team is tasked with slowing down a red-hot Illinois team on Saturday, but the Wolverines are in a virtual must-win position considering their current position near the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

A home victory for Michigan would be a nice boost to Penn State’s resume and another way to further validate the quality of the win for Pat Chambers’ side on Wednesday.

Syracuse

At this point in the season, it’s hard to imagine Syracuse making the NCAA Tournament unless the Orange are able to rattle off some big wins in ACC play.

That’s exactly what Penn State fans should want, since the Nittany Lions thrashed Jim Boeheim’s group at the Barclays Center back in November.

Syracuse hosts Pitt on Saturday in a game that the Orange should win. Currently sitting at 12-7 on the season, Syracuse will be trying for its fifth straight win and a chance to remain in the top half of the conference standings.

If the Orange can keep their inspired play going against the likes of Florida State, Louisville or Duke, Penn State might have another quality win on its resume.

Alabama

Alabama is a fringe bubble team in most of the recent mock brackets done by the likes of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi or CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm.

Naturally, Penn State fans should want the Crimson Tide in the NCAA Tournament because it would give more legitimacy to the Nittany Lions’ win back on Dec. 14.

Alabama has a big opportunity to win a pivotal nonconference game against a Power Five opponent on Saturday, when it will host Kansas State, a team from the second best conference in the nation in the Big 12.

The Wildcats are scuffling heading into this one, meaning that the door is certainly open for the Crimson Tide to bring themselves one step closer to the Big Dance. Fans in Happy Valley should be rooting for that outcome.

Maryland

While Maryland hasn’t looked like the team many experts thought could make a run at the Final Four this season, the Terrapins are still in the Top 20 of the AP Poll and could easily finish in second place in the Big Ten when the dust settles.

However, that is easier said than done in this league, and Maryland will face an Indiana team in Bloomington on Sunday that is still flying high from its upset win over Michigan State.

It’s fair to assume that Penn State fans don’t regard Maryland with any sort of positivity, but it would serve the Nittany Lions well if the Terrapins were to win this game.

For one, Penn State’s win over Mark Turgeon’s team would look even better in hindsight. Secondly, the Nittany Lions would host Indiana next Wednesday with a chance to break into the top third of the Big Ten standings.

Ohio State

Ohio State has to beat Northwestern on Sunday if the Buckeyes want to begin salvaging what has been a difficult first half of Big Ten play.

But these days, nothing has come easy for Chris Holtmann’s squad.

After dispatching Ohio State last weekend, Penn State fans should be interested in the outcome of this weekend’s game because the Nittany Lions would stand to benefit from a Buckeyes victory.

If Ohio State can stop its recent slide and regain its nonconference form, Penn State’s win will look a whole lot better come March.