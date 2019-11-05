Izaiah Brockington hasn’t played in a college basketball game for over a year and a half.

But that doesn't mean the sophomore is going to be eased into Penn State's rotation — instead the Philadelphia native will likely be thrust into a key role for a Nittany Lion team with postseason aspirations.

The transfer from St. Bonaventure had to sit out last season per NCAA transfer regulations, but even though he couldn’t get onto the court for his team, Brockington endeared himself with his teammates and coaches.

Despite missing all that time, Pat Chambers’ vision for the sophomore is clear.

“I think he can be, and I don’t want to compare because comparison is the thief of joy, the next guy that can become that defensive stopper for us,” Chambers said. “He’s probably more offensive-minded than Josh Reaves, and he’s got an incredibly body and jumps a little higher. You know what Josh Reaves meant to this program and what he’s done for us, I think Izaiah could be that type of player for us, defensive stopper but also can get you 12 or 14 points on any given night.”

Chambers didn’t want to make the comparison, but in the end he just couldn’t help himself.

The similarities between Brockington and Reaves are uncanny — both are left-handed, incredibly athletic guards with defensive upside and the ability to do a little bit of everything on the court.

“The most athletic guy on the team, Izaiah Brockington, he’s definitely gonna catch a lot of eyes this year,” junior guard Jamari Wheeler said. “The energy he brings, he can get to the rim, knock down a shot and his defense — he’s just like Josh Reaves, one of the best defenders in the Big Ten.”

The void left by Reaves is a big one. A season ago, he was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year, and averaged the third most amount of points on the team with 10.6 points per game.

It won’t be easy to fill his shoes, but Brockington has had his eyes set on this moment for over a full year now — and his teammates' praise is well-founded.

“I think Izaiah Brockington is gonna shock a lot of people because he came from St. Bonaventure which isn’t exactly a top program, but his athleticism is just insane, he has something like a 45-inch vertical, 2.5 percent body fat, some of the stuff you see him do it’s like ‘what the hell, how does this guy do that?’,” junior guard Taylor Nussbaum said.

“He's an electric player, instant offense, instant defense, he’s gonna wow the crowd in a lot of places for sure.”

It's easy to think Brockington wasn't contributing while not playing, but the Philadelphia native put in the work in his time sitting out as well as the offseason.

“I’m with these guys every day, and it’s just good to know that they know that I'm excited to play with them and I’m ready to come in and produce and help us win games,” Brockington said. “It just shows that the hard work I’ve put in over the last year isn’t going unnoticed.”

A year ago when Brockington arrived on campus, there were clear areas of his game where he needed to go up a level if he hoped to crack into the rotation the following year.

“As soon as I got here the first thing that I knew I was going to have to improve was my shot and the consistency and everything, I figured, ‘I have a whole year that I have to improve’,” Brockington said. “I feel like I can add an extra element of scoring, but I can also be one of the best defenders on the team, and also I feel like I can add an extra competitive spirit and an extra element of philly toughness.”

Now, with a full season to focus on himself under his belt, he’s in a position to be a major contributor for the Nittany Lions, just as he’d hoped.

“His jump shot has really improved, right now he’s one of the guys who’s shooting at a very high clip in practice from three which is really encouraging,” Chambers said. “That shows that he put the work in his time not playing in games.”

Brockington’s work ethic will be key in his development as a scorer — he has all the tools to be a great defender right away but the offensive end of his game is where Brockington has the chance to really grow.

“He works really hard, that’s probably why he can jump so high, he’s a freak genetically but he puts in work everyday,” junior forward John Harrar said. “He’s definitely Josh Reaves-esque. You’ll see some people in the Big Ten get dunked on this year for sure.”

Brockinton isn’t just regarded as the best athlete on this Penn State team, he’s also considered the best dunker.

The sophomore has some plans for when he inevitably ends up all alone in the open court this year.

“I’ll pull out a windmill or a 360,” Brockington said. “Definitely something nice.”