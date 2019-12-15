When Penn State needed it most, Lamar Stevens stepped up and took over the game during a stretch that would prove to be critical in its close win over Alabama.

The Nittany Lions’ best offensive talent hadn’t found his usual success against a Crimson Tide defense that played well for most of the game, but as the final minutes of the game approached, Stevens went on a 7-0 scoring run by himself, one that included a blocked shot and a jump ball to gain possession on the defensive end as well.

And throughout that sequence of play, Penn State’s senior forward let out a scream of emotion after each play he made, one that oozed of relief and enthusiasm simultaneously.

“I just believe in the work that I put in,” Stevens said. “I remember the Georgetown game, I came to the bench and I was really upset because I was playing horrible and I remember coach [Jim] Ferry telling me, ‘It’s okay you’re not going to suck all game,’ and that kind of stuck with me.”

“I always say that, there’s no way I’m going to suck all game because I work too hard.”

Thirteen of Stevens’ 18 points came in the second half, capped off by his dominant run.

The run came at the perfect time for Penn State as the team had just climbed back into the game after being down as many as nine points during the second half.

“Lamar knew it was his time and knew he had to make big shots for us,” Pat Chambers said. “I thought he got in the paint and that’s what he needed to do, not settle for threes like we did in the first half… He had a couple of nice shots in there and then he kicked out to Brockington to one that was a massive shot.”

The Nittany Lions had leveled the score, but then fell behind by four points and it seemed as if the Crimson Tide were about to pull away once more.

But after a three-point play from the Philadelphia native, it was clear who the best player on the court was and Alabama had no answer for him.

“He caused us problems, there’s a reason he’s preseason All-Big Ten, he’s an issue.” Alabama coach Nate Oats said.

At the other end of the floor, Stevens got his hands on the ball and forced a jump ball to which Penn State gained possession, and the team, along with the Bryce Jordan Center crowd, was feeding off the forward’s energy.

Stevens would take the ball himself and knock down a fadeaway jumper just outside the paint on the ensuing possession and jogged down to the other end of the court with the confidence only he had on the floor.

Stevens would then block a shot on the defensive end, one of five total in the contest, before scoring his final two points a couple of possessions later.

His performance proved to be enough to come away with a win, and the senior made sure he left it all out on the court.

“It was for everybody, I wanted to get my team going and it did,” Stevens said. “We just talk so much in the locker room about how we don’t want to have any regrets, so I think everybody really just played with their heart and gave everything they had to make sure we didn’t leave that game with a loss.”