The men’s basketball team will collaborate with Special Olympics Pennsylvania to host “Everyone is Awesome Day” for its game against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The team announced the collaboration via Twitter, saying the game is going to be an “awesome day.”

🚨Mark your calendars... this is going to be an AWESOME day at the @JordanCenter 🦁➡️https://t.co/hwkav8nE1e#ClimbWithUs | CLIMB ON pic.twitter.com/ZhQZAXztuo — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 26, 2020

The Nittany Lions will take on the Golden Gophers at 4 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The game is another one of the many “special” games the team has held throughout its season, like the THON Hoops game earlier this month.

RELATED