Forward Seth Lundy (1) shoots a 3-pointer during the men’s basketball game against No. 21 Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Penn State defeated No. 21 Ohio State 90-76.

The men’s basketball team will collaborate with Special Olympics Pennsylvania to host “Everyone is Awesome Day” for its game against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The team announced the collaboration via Twitter, saying the game is going to be an “awesome day.”

The Nittany Lions will take on the Golden Gophers at 4 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The game is another one of the many “special” games the team has held throughout its season, like the THON Hoops game earlier this month.

